Introducing BrainStorm Nootropic Brain Health Support Kits from Linden Botanicals
BrainStorm Nootropic Brain Health Support Kits contain 5 individually packaged herbal extracts, including Cistanche, Polygala, Semen cuscutae, and Haritaki.
We designed our proprietary BrainStorm Nootropic Brain Health Kit for people of all ages who are striving to enhance memory, focus, and cognitive performance, as well as achieve healthy aging.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals recently introduced its proprietary BrainStorm Nootropic Brain Health Support Kits. The kits are a synergistic collection of healthy herbal extracts designed to support mental clarity and focus, provide memory and mood support, bolster cellular and mental energy, protect against free radical damage, and support healthy brain function. No other kits contain these five healthy herbal extracts.
BrainStorm is a unique and powerful combination of scientifically researched and time tested all-natural herbal extracts. This advanced brain health support formula is designed to provide the necessary ingredients to help people support mental clarity and mood. Offering approximately 30 days of support, this proprietary blend provides neural and cognitive support, helps fight free radicals, and supports healthy brain function.
Each BrainStorm herbal extract kit contains 20 gram packets of five extracts: Cistanche tubulosa (Rou Cong Rong), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), Polygala tenuifolia (Yuan Zhi), Semen cuscutae (Tu Si Zi), and Vaccinium uliginosum (Bilberry). Cistanche offers significant neuro-health support and support to cellular energy. Haritaki is used to enhance immune health and protect against viral infections. Polygala supports clarity of thought, mood, creative thinking, and enhanced dreaming. Semen cuscutae has neuroprotective and neurotrophic properties and supports brain, central nervous system, and eye health. Vaccinium supports short-term memory and clarity and protects against free radicals.
The term “nootropic” was coined by psychologist and chemist Dr. Corneliu E. Giurgea, who stated that a true nootropic does the following: (1) enhances memory and learning ability; (2) helps the brain resist learned behaviors and disruptive memories; (3) protects the brain from harmful physical or chemical injury or damage; (4) enhances the efficiency of brain functions; and (5) lacks any sedative, stimulant, or toxic side effects.
“Millions of adults take supplements to support efforts to maintain or improve brain health or even possibly delay or reverse dementia,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “We designed our proprietary BrainStorm Nootropic Brain Health Kit for people of all ages who are striving to enhance memory, focus, and cognitive performance, as well as achieve healthy aging.”
The five nootropic herbal extracts in BrainStorm Nootropic Brain Health Kits are in separate packs so people can customize their usage and choose how best to support their health needs. Suggested usage: Blend Cistanche tubulosa, Haritaki, and Vaccinium uliginosum in the morning. Blend Polygala tenuifolia and Semen cuscutae at night before bed. The morning mix serving size is 1/2 teaspoon. The nighttime mix serving size is 1/3 teaspoon. Simply add the measured amount of mix to hot water or cold fruit juice. Consume the morning mix on an empty stomach.
To learn more about the five nootropic extracts in BrainStorm Nootropic Brain Health Kits, start with the Linden Botanicals FAQ pages. Each product has its own FAQ page, which includes links to studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest herbal teas and extracts, including Cistanche tubulosa, Phyllanthus niruri, Cistus incanus (rock rose), Rosa rugosa (rose hips), Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon), and Cryptolepis sanguinolenta. These teas and extracts provide science-based support for brain health, immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
