One Week Left to Get a Free Herbal Extract in the Self Care Challenge
Everyone who completes the Linden Botanicals Self Care Challenge by 3/31/22 will get a free 20g extract, U.S. shipping included (international shipping extra).
The Self Care Challenge has been a big hit so far. After completing rewarding activities that have the potential to improve their day-to-day wellbeing, participants get a free herbal extract.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based Linden Botanicals launched the Self Care Challenge on March 1. The challenge involves completing simple activities on a printable board, all aimed at helping people improve their health and wellbeing. The challenge will run for only one more week and will end on March 31, 2022.
— Carolyn Daughters, Linden Botanicals CMO
Anyone who completes the challenge can choose a healthy 20g Linden Botanicals extract (roughly 20 servings). Linden Botanicals will mail the chosen extract to those who complete the challenge at no cost, U.S. shipping included (international shipping extra).
"The Self Care Challenge has been a big hit so far," says Linden Botanicals Chief Marketing Officer Carolyn Daughters. "After completing rewarding activities that have the potential to improve their day-to-day health and wellbeing, participants get the free herbal extract of their choosing. Sample tasks include stretching for 10 minutes, decluttering one small space, taking a 30-minute walk, mailing a letter to a friend, and taking a 24-hour social media break."
Anyone can take part in the Linden Botanicals Self Care Challenge. No purchase is necessary. To get started, participants can download the Self Care Challenge board and then complete at least 20 of the activities on the board by March 31, 2022.
Upon completing the challenge, participants can choose the Linden Botanicals healthy herbal extract they would like to receive. Available extracts include Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, Agarikon mushroom (Laricifomes officinalis), Andrographis paniculata, Cistanche tubulosa, Rosa rugosa (rose hips), and Semen cuscutae. Available extracts also include Vaccinium uliginosum (bilberry), Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), Paeonia lactiflora (white peony root), Polygala tenuifolia, and Bacopa monnieri.
"We're really excited about the success of the Self Care Challenge," says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. "It's giving people an opportunity to reassess the daily practices that contribute to their overall wellbeing. It's also allowing them to try a free herbal supplement that may help them optimize their health."
The 14 herbal extracts available as a reward for completing the Self Care Challenge are some of the healthiest herbal supplements in the world. For example, Phyllanthus niruri, Linden Botanicals' flagship product, has 100+ bioactive compounds and possibly more health benefits than any other plant in the world. Cistus incanus offers well-studied antibacterial, antiviral, and biofilm-breaking properties and ameliorates cold and flu symptoms. Agarikon mushroom is a strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent that may provide a natural bioshield against infection and disease. Andrographis may reduce inflammation at the joints and lymph nodes and provide immune support in early-stage Lyme disease. Cistanche has anti-fatigue, anti-aging, antidepressant, and neuroprotective properties. Cryptolepis may be highly active against growing and non-growing stationary phase Borrelia burgdorferi.
The Linden Botanicals Self Care Challenge will end in one week on March 31, 2022 or as supplies last. Limit one extract per person and two extracts per address.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest herbal teas and extracts, including Phyllanthus niruri, Cistus incanus (rock rose), Rosa rugosa (rose hips), Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom), and Cryptolepis sanguinolenta. These teas and extracts provide science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store and find hundreds of valuable health tips and resources.
Carolyn Daughters
Linden Botanicals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other