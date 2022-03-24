LEADING MUSIC MANAGERS JOIN BEATBREAD ADVOCACY COUNCIL
Mike Caren, Ray Daniels, Kei Henderson, Nick Jarjour among founding members of beatBread Artists Advocacy CouncilLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- beatBread (www.beatBread.com), the pioneering music funding platform that enables artists to access growth capital while maintaining control of their careers and ownership of their music, today announced the launch of its beatBread Artists Advocacy Council. Among the founding members are some of today’s leading music executives who have contributed to the careers of hundreds of hit-making independent and major label artists, including 21 Savage, Bruno Mars, and Kanye West.
The beatBread Artists Advocacy Council brings together managers, A&R leaders, and industry executives to guide new feature development on beatBread’s platform as the company continues to expand its reach in the music industry and extend its platform to give artists more options and leverage to manage their careers.
Founding members of the beatBread Artists Advocacy Council include:
• Mike Caren (Artist Partner Group)
• Ray Daniels (Raydar)
• Dave Dederer (Label owner and founding member of The Presidents of the United States of America)
• Kei Henderson (Third & Hayden)
• Nick Jarjour (JarjourCo Management)
• Junaid Khan (Eyecon Management)
• Diana Rodriguez (Criteria Entertainment)
• Gabe Saporta (The Artist Group)
“We are honored that some of the leading artist advocates working today have signed on to help the beatBread team provide more artists with greater access to capital and more leverage in the new music industry,” said beatBread CEO Peter Sinclair. “beatBread’s core mission is artist empowerment. Adding the experience, insights, and advice of this amazing group will help us further develop industry leading funding products that place control and power where it belongs, in the hands of artists and creators.”
The beatBread Artists Advocacy Council will meet on a regular basis to give feedback on new features planned for the beatBread platform and provide critical advice to Co-Founders Peter Sinclair and John Haller as the business continues to expand. Since launch in November 2020, beatBread has made hundreds of advances to artists and labels across multiple genres, six continents, and a broad range of career stages. Advances offered through beatBread range from as little as $1,000 to as much as $2M per artist for a limited share of existing catalog revenues, with options also available for unreleased music. All advances are repaid from a share of an artist’s streaming and airplay revenues, over a period of the artist’s choosing. Advance agreements leave touring, publishing, synch, and merchandise revenue streams untouched, and leave the choice of marketing and distribution partners in the artist’s own hands.
About beatBread
beatBread is a music funding platform that empowers artists to take control of their careers without giving away ownership of their music or their decision-making power. Founded in 2020, beatBread brings together a team with deep experience in music, finance, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create new opportunities for artists and their managers. Using its chordCashAI technology, beatBread provides independent and unsigned artists with financial advances that are repaid through a limited share of revenues from streaming and airplay, over a period of the artist’s choosing. beatBread also offers its chordCashAI technology and full Capital-as-a-Service to leading independent labels and distributors such as UnitedMasters, Symphonic and TooLost Distribution. The business is headquartered in Utah with offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. For more details, visit www.beatbread.com.
Dylan Jones
Boldsquare
+1 718-687-8994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn