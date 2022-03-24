Developing Emergency Operations Plans (EOPs) K-12 101 Train-the-Educator (TtE)

Learn important Federal guidance on school emergency management planning through a new 2.5 hour training on April 12. This Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) opportunity is being offered by the Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS).

Each school day, our nation’s schools are entrusted to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for approximately 55 million elementary and secondary school students in public and nonpublic schools. In June 2013, the Obama Administration released the Guide for Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations Plans (School Guide) which provides an overview of Federal guidance on school emergency management planning.

The School Guide, produced by the U.S. Departments of Education; Justice, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security, led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and Health and Human Services, incorporates lessons learned from events, like the school shooting in Newtown and the tornadoes in Oklahoma, as well as years of emergency planning work by the Federal government, to present a recommended process, important content elements, and key considerations for school emergency operations plan (EOP) development.

In collaboration with their local government and community partners, schools can take steps to plan for these potential emergencies through the creation of a high-quality school EOP. With this training, an expert team will provide an overview of the recommended six-step planning process to create a high-quality school EOP, which includes the following:

Step 1: Forming a Collaborative Planning Team Step 2: Understanding the Situation Step 3: Determining Goals and Objectives Step 4: Plan Development Step 5: Plan Preparation, Review, and Approval Step 6: Plan Implementation and Maintenance

Pre- and -post training activities will provide guidance on how this training is relevant to emergency operations planning and assist with the implementation of what is learned.

The intended audiences for this training include, but are not limited to: those interested in creating, revising, or enhancing school EOPs; school staff who serve, or will serve, on their school or school district’s EOP planning team; and other interested community stakeholders, including first responders, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement, and others.

When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET Cost: NO CHARGE Register here (Registration for this event closes on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.)

For more information contact The REMS TA Center 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or info@remstacenter.org.