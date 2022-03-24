Conducting K-12 Site Assessments With SITE ASSESS Train-the-Educator (TtE)

The Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will offer a new Conducting K-12 Site Assessments With SITE ASSESS training session on April 5. This dynamic and interactive 2.5-hour training is designed to assist school districts and schools with conducting site assessments and using SITE ASSESS, the REMS TA Center’s free and secure mobile app that allows personnel to walk around a building and grounds, and examine their safety, security, accessibility, and emergency preparedness. This Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) opportunity is being offered in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS).

When: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET Cost: NO CHARGE Register here (registration for this event closes on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.)

This training is intended to provide participants with an introduction to site assessments, including their purpose; who should serve on a site assessment team; how site assessments support school preparedness activities; how data from site assessments are incorporated into the planning process put forth in the Guide for Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations; and key topics such as Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. This training also provides an overview of SITE ASSESS, including how it was developed by the REMS TA Center, some of its key features, and how to use it collaboratively.

Audience

The intended audiences for this training are those who serve on an emergency operations plan planning team and/or a site assessment team including, but not limited to:

School district and school administrators, educators, facilities staff, food management and cafeteria staff, transportation staff, security staff, school nurse, athletic department staff, and support staff; and

Community partners, such as law enforcement, including school resource officers, fire officials, and Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Training Objectives

The aim of this training is to help participants be able to:

Understand the purpose of a site assessment and its importance in school preparedness;

Conduct a site assessment using the SITE ASSESS mobile app; and

Use SITE ASSESS to identify areas of improvement in education facilities.

For more information, contact the REMS TA Center 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or info@remstacenter.org.