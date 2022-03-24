Global Nasal Lavage Market Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities
The global nasal lavage market is growing at a CAGR of 9.12% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights report that the adults’ demography segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the global nasal lavage market in 2020. The higher revenue is due to the lesser risks associated with the operation of nasal irrigation products in adults, as compared to kids and babies. Furthermore, the instances of sinus related issues are also on the higher side in adults. Based on the data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, around 11.6% of the adult population in the U.S. has sinusitis, and the number of physician visits as a result of chronic sinusitis is around 4.1 million. Products which can be used easily to flush out excess mucus formation in the nasal cavity is on the rise, and adults are increasingly relying on these to reduce the impact of various respiratory illness. These factors ensure that adults have contributed for the greater share of the revenue in the global nasal lavage market.
The Nasal Lavage market is expected to reach at 9.12% CAGR in the upcoming year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a serious burden on the healthcare facilities in numerous countries. Coronavirus infection has affected numerous individuals on earth, and government bodies are increasingly studying the methods for reducing the risk of infections through preventive measures. Studies are also being conducted regarding the effectiveness of nasal irrigation on the viral load in nasal cavities, which in turn can help in the reduction of COVID-19 cases. Healthcare professionals believe that the inclusion of saline nasal lavage systems, coupled with ethanol based nasal lavages have the potential to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses such as the COVID-19 disease. Individuals have also started using nasal lavage products to enhance nasal cleanliness. Hence, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global nasal lavage market.
The market participants are increasingly providing nasal lavage products through online distribution channels, and these channels are expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the global nasal lavage market. The growth in online sales channels can be attributed to the rise in smart devices and internet that brings more users online. Increase in accessibility due to the door-to-door delivery is a major advantage of online sales channels, along with the higher discounts that are available on products. These reasons will help the online distribution channels show considerable growth in the future years too.
Competitive Landscape:
Some of key players operating in the global nasal lavage market are Air Liquide Medical Systems, Bayer, BeWell Health, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Health Solutions Medical Products Corporation, Medtronic, NEILMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC., RhinoSystems, Inc., The Alkalol Company, amongst others.
Global Nasal Lavage Market
By Product
• Manual
• Electric
By Indication
• Allergies
• Rhinitis
• Sinusitis
• Nasal polyposis
• Adenoiditis
• Others
By Application
• Children
• Adults
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By End Users
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Home Care
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
