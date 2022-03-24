ESI TECHNOLOGIES NAMED A ‘MAJOR PLAYER’ IN 2022 IDC MARKETSCAPE FOR CANADIAN SECURITY SERVICES

Our company’s DNA has always been about managing and protecting customers’ data. This has positioned us favorably to evolve as a trusted leader when it comes to advanced cybersecurity solutions.” — Patrick Naoum

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESI Technologies is named a MAJOR PLAYER in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Security Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #CA48060922, March 2022).

The IDC MarketScape model includes interviews of the providers and of one or more customers from each combined with IDC’s knowledge of the businesses’ security service offerings and capabilities, measuring in terms of current capabilities and future strategies for delivery services in Canada.

“It’s a big deal to appear in the IDC Marketscape report, let alone to receive the positioning of a ‘Major Player’ in our area of expertise. The cybersecurity world is changing fast, and this report supports the work we do to continue improving our business to meet those changes in an ever-changing threat landscape,” says Jennifer Oddo, ESI’s Sr. Director, Corporate Marcomm.

“Today, a breach is viewed not as a matter of ‘if’ you get breached but 'when' it will happen. Providing exemplary security services is not enough! It is important to provide a holistic approach protecting environments and data, backing up data and being able to recover quickly with maximum resilience. Our company’s DNA has always been about managing and protecting customers’ data. This has positioned us favorably to evolve as a trusted leader when it comes to advanced cybersecurity solutions,” states Patrick Naoum, EVP of ESI and CEO of Virtual Guardian.

According to the report, “ESI has expertise and a long history of working with mission-critical systems, data backup, archiving, and disaster recovery, and the company's cybersecurity clients cite this as a key strength. Customers also consider ESI's security expertise, responsiveness of staff, and relationship management as positive attributes of their security engagement with the company.”

Marc Veilleux, COO of Virtual Guardian, ESI’s cybersecurity subsidiary, adds, “We have grown our cybersecurity practice since the study was conducted in late 2021 to include MDR, Cloud governance, Cloud cybersecurity consulting services, and Cloud cybersecurity monitoring for AWS & Azure. It’s critical that we not only meet today’s threat challenges but continue to evolve in line with the ever-increasing and changing cybersecurity attack surfaces.”

To purchase the IDC MarketScape: CANADIAN SECURITY SERVICES 2022 VENDOR ASSESSMENT: https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=CA48060922&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=idc_notifications&utm_source=alert

To learn more about ESI’s security practice and its cybersecurity division known as VIRTUAL GUARDIAN, visit: https://www.esitechnologies.com/digital-transformation/cybersecurity/

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors

About ESI Technologies

Since 1994, ESI’s focus has always been data management and protection. Today through its family of companies, ESI Technologies provides advice, design, integration and management of cybersecurity, cloud and digital resilience solutions. ESI supports the digital transformation of North American organizations through Miami-based Civatree Technologies, St. Paul (Minnesota)-based NaviLogic and Montreal-based Virtual Guardian. Also based in Montreal, ESI has offices throughout Canada and in the United States. www.esitechnologies.com

About Virtual Guardian

Virtual Guardian provides cybersecurity solutions and services to organizations ensuring digital assets and systems are protected against internal and external threats. Additionally, Virtual Guardian offers the VG© Security Operations Center (SOC) as an extension of its clients’ security teams. The company also specializes in governance & compliance, risk management and incident response. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of ESI Technologies (Canada) with responsive and experienced professionals with a range of capabilities as a one-stop-shop cybersecurity organization. www.virtualguardian.com