Special-Lite Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™
What makes Special-Lite a great place to work? Employees stated key reasons were benefits, people, family, good times, 401k, and holidays.
We are thrilled to become ‘Great Place to Work-Certified’ and remain committed to driving further improvements for the dedicated members of our Special-Lite family”DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECIAL-LITE is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2021. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Special-Lite. This year, 72% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 15 points more than the average U.S. company.
— Steve Benscoter
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
Special-Lite is an industry leader in manufacturing custom commercial doors and frames. Recently celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021, Special-Lite takes pride in craftsmanship and reliability– but the true success of the company is in the staff. With a core value of People, this certification is a demonstration of successful priorities.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Special-Lite is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“I am thankful to everyone at Special-Lite for their feedback and contributions toward improving our workplace,” said Steve Benscoter, President and COO at Special-Lite. “We are thrilled to become ‘Great Place to Work-Certified’ and remain committed to driving further improvements for the dedicated members of our Special-Lite family.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Special-Lite, Inc. Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products. These products include doors and or complete entrance systems consisting of aluminum, all fiberglass and aluminum/fiberglass style doors. The broad offering includes flush, monumental or “stile and rail”, fiberglass simulated wood grain, and colonial doors, panels and framing for new construction and replacement installations in educational, commercial, institutional, industrial and municipal applications. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered the use of fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today it remains one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S. Special-Lite’s entrance products were the first to earn GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certification, including the stringent GOLD certification formerly known as the Children & Schools Standard.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
