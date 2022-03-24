Surfactants Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Major Players - 3M, Arkema S.A., Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Solvay
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surfactants market research report is structured by thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business in this industry. The report has a list of key competitors with the required specifications and also provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. Various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure are given properly in the report. This market report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. So, take the business to the highest level of growth with this all-embracing Surfactants market report.
In terms of revenue, the global surfactants market was valued at US$ 36813.06 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.
Some of the key players operating in the global Surfactants market are: 3M, Arkema S.A., Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nouryon, SEPPIC, Solvay, Stepan company and Other Market Participants.
The competitive hierarchy of the global Surfactants sector has been elaborated by examining the different verticals of companies such as business profiles of companies, specifications, revenue generation, profit margins, and capacity. To understand the international trading clearly, researchers gives more focus on the study the statistics of local consumption, import, and exports. Collectively, it highlights the several case studies from various c level peoples like business owners, policymakers and industry experts. It has been compiled through the data exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research techniques. It can be used for experimental or descriptive research.
Leading manufacturers of the global Surfactants market are scrutinized by considering the different terms such as sales, revenue, product catalog and manufacturing base. Regionally, the performance of top-level industries has been inspected across numerous areas like North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia-pacific and Europe. Figures are used to demonstrate the performance of the Surfactants market in the past few years. Furthermore, the research report explores several ways to discover more global opportunities which reflect in terms of scale up the businesses.
Global surfactants market is projected to be driven by increasing demand for cleaning, personal care & cosmetic products on account of unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19 virus. Surfactants are primarily used to reduce tension between the liquids or solids, not only for detergency but also for wetting, emulsification, and softening applications. In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, the practice of cleaning and sanitation has been improved in terms of frequency and quality which subsequently has increased the product demand. High consumption of surfactants in household cleaning products, especially in surface cleaners and disinfectants has flourished with the trend of extreme hygiene practices. Moreover, demand for laundry detergents witnessed sluggish growth on account of less usage formal wears, as growing trend of work from home coupled with lack of socialising opportunities hindered the formal apparel usage. However, the market for hand wash products witnessed significant growth on account of high hand washing frequency. For instance, Henkel Corporation reported in association with Canadian survey of hand wash, where frequency of handwashing doubled post pandemic. Such a trend highly contributed in rising the demand for surfactants which subsequently will drive the global surfactants market growth over the forecast period.
Global Surfactants Market:
By Type:
• Anionic
• Cationic
• Non-Ionic
• Amphoteric
By Source:
• Synthetic
• Biobased
By Application:
• Home Care
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Industrial & Institutional Cleaning
• Oilfield Application
• Food Processing
• Pharmaceutical
• Agrochemicals
• Textile Processing
• Elastomers & Plastics
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
