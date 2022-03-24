Tickets refund for the concerts “Charming Romance” and “Enchanting Tunes from the Screen 3”

MACAU, March 24 - Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-organized by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, the concerts “Charming Romance” and “Enchanting Tunes from the Screen 3”, originally scheduled for 19 March, were cancelled due to the impact of the pandemic. The organizer has arranged refund for those who have purchased tickets for the concerts. Spectators with tickets may contact the Macau Ticketing Network for refund procedures from today until 24 April at different times.

IC will closely monitor the development of the pandemic, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures in a timely manner, and would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation.

For the latest information about IC, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” page on Facebook and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.