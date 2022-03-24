Submit Release
UM’s online Career and Internship Fair provides over 3,000 job vacancies

MACAU, March 24 - The University of Macau (UM) kicked off its online Career and Internship Fair. Approximately 110 companies and organisations participated in this year’s fair, providing over 3,000 job vacancies. To assist graduates in finding a job, the university has also organised 25 related events, including recruitment talks, career preparation seminars, as well as career exploration and training workshops. In addition, the university created a dedicated website to provide online career guidance and employment information for students.

According to UM Dean of Students Paul Pang, in response to the latest development of the epidemic, the Career and Internship Fair has been changed from a physical event to an online one, continuing to provide students with a wide range of career information in the hope of helping them start their careers successfully despite the epidemic. He also encourages students to develop not only their professional knowledge but also their soft skills, most notably their adaptability, so that they can cope with the ever-changing world of today.

Leong Chon Hou, a fourth-year graduating student in UM’s Faculty of Education, hopes to find an education-related job through the online Career and Internship Fair. ‘The event not only provides information on companies and organisations with job and internship opportunities, but also offers a series of online workshop reviews and one-to-one consultations on job search and interview preparation, which greatly enhanced our chances of finding a job or internship,’ says Leong. Hui Teng I, a fourth-year student in UM’s Faculty of Business Administration, says that the website created by the university is very useful and user-friendly. ‘The website has categorised the jobs and provides a selection function so that we can find the right job quickly. Moreover, the companies on the website are all reliable and well-known, which provides a lot of protection for students,’ says Hui.

According to UM’s Further Studies and Placement Survey for the 2020/2021 academic year, among those who graduated in the 2020/2021 academic year and found employment, over 68 percent had received an offer before graduation. 85.5 percent of the graduates in that year were in employment or further education within three months of graduation. The median monthly income was MOP 15,000, and the top five industries where the graduates found employment were education (22.3 percent), banking and finance (10.4 percent), trade/wholesale/retail (9.9 percent), hotel (7.6 percent), and engineering (6.1 percent).

The Career and Internship Fair is an annual event of the university. Many of the exhibiting companies and organisations are renowned. Together, they offer job vacancies in fields such as banking and finance, education, engineering, hotel, information technology, as well as retail. In addition to providing information on job and internship vacancies, the fair also includes recruitment talks and workshops and offers online career guidance, employment counselling services, and information on companies and organisations for students. The fair also assists second-year and third-year students in finding a summer internship.

UM students and alumni can access the online Career and Internship Fair at https://careerfair.sao.um.edu.mo/ to browse various job vacancies and internship opportunities. For enquiries, please call 8822 4839 or email sao.career@um.edu.mo.

