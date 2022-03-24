Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market 2022 A Look On Current Trends and Future Aspects
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, global distributed energy resource management system market was valued at US$ 239.20 Mn in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
The Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market research report is structured by thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business in this industry. The report has a list of key competitors with the required specifications and also provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. Various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure are given properly in the report. This market report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.
Some of the key players operating in the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System market are: Advantech Co., Ltd., AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Doosan GridTech, ENBALA Power Networks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd, Itron Inc., Open Access Technology International, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Smarter Grid Solutions, Spirae, LLC, and Sunverge Energy Inc. amongst other market participants.
The competitive hierarchy of the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System sector has been elaborated by examining the different verticals of companies such as business profiles of companies, specifications, revenue generation, profit margins, and capacity. To understand the international trading clearly, researchers gives more focus on the study the statistics of local consumption, import, and exports. Collectively, it highlights the several case studies from various c level peoples like business owners, policymakers and industry experts. It has been compiled through the data exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research techniques. It can be used for experimental or descriptive research.
Leading manufacturers of the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System market are scrutinized by considering the different terms such as sales, revenue, product catalog and manufacturing base. Regionally, the performance of top-level industries has been inspected across numerous areas like North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia-pacific and Europe. Figures are used to demonstrate the performance of the Distributed Energy Resource Management System market in the past few years. Furthermore, the research report explores several ways to discover more global opportunities which reflect in terms of scale up the businesses.
Global distributed energy resource management system market is projected to be driven by growing need for efficient energy management systems to improve grid reliability of distributed energy resources (DERs). Distributed energy resource management systems enable operators to manage distribution grids with several connected distributed energy resource assets and benefits by managing utility scale and behind the meter resources. Growing demand for electrical power systems along with rising incidence of rolling blackouts, electricity shortages and power quality problems have caused several utility consumers to seek for reliable electricity sources. In addition, distributed energy resources offer low cost, energy independence, high power quality options compared to conventional power plants owing to which they are gaining popularity among utility consumers. Such factors are projected to lay groundwork for distributed energy resources and increase their installations, which in turn is likely to contribute towards the growth of distributed energy resource management system market.
Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market:
By Component
• Software
o Integrated
o Standalone
• Services
o Professional Services
o Managed Services
By Deployment
• On Premise
• Cloud
By Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Technology
• Solar PV
• Wind Power
• Combined Heat and Power Units (CHPs)
• Energy Storage
• Others
By Application
• Monitoring and Operation
• Analytics
• Virtual Power Plant
• Grid Capacity Management
• Others
By End-Users
• Industrial & Commercial
• Local Authorities & Municipalities
• Energy Service Companies
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
