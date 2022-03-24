World first: CRYPTO RACING launch of NFTs that are digital receipts for real life, breathing, galloping racehorses

CryptoRacing.net Silks

LAMBOURN, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRYPTO RACING has announced the launch of its asset-backed NFTs. The concept is a World first: enabling buyers to take a financial interest in the career of a racehorse through NFT ownership. The NFTs are available on OpenSea as digital receipts, typically for a 1% interest in a horse’s racing season.

CRYPTO RACING’s ingenuity will open up the traditionally staid domain of horseracing to a new community of crypto-savvy individuals. Each NFT is unique, cleverly incorporating both characteristics of the real racehorse in the design and concealing the breeding of the thoroughbred in the artwork.

Horseracing

As horseracing ownership remains largely the domain of the wealthy, the sport will benefit from CRYPTO RACING Club’s innovative approach by opening up horseracing to a new community.

At the end of the racing season, NFT holders will receive an airdrop of funds representing their interest in both the prize money accumulated and the sale price of the horse. Please visit cryptoracing.net to read our Whitepaper.

And the NFT will remain tradable, even after the horse’s racing career is over.

Horseracing Moving ‘Phygital’

The Club’s NFTs represent a stake in a racehorse’s performance. This blend of digital and physical, otherwise known as ‘phygital,’ will create a new, more accessible and seamless experience for lovers of cryptocurrency and NFTs. The blood pumping excitement of watching a horse compete will now be coupled with the excitement of being able to trade the NFT’s that represent that horse’s career.

Imagine owning an NFT in a Gold Cup winner or owning NFTs in a horse holding a leading entry for Royal Ascot. Do you trade the NFT or hold tight?

CRCL

CRYPTO RACING will be launching it’s own Token, known as CRCL, pronounced ‘circle’. CRCL will be listed on Uniswap, Coinmarketcap and Coingecko.

CRCL will form the basis for a secondary market (the ‘Stable’) for trading the Club’s NFTs.

Buzz of Horseracing

All the Club’s horses will be stabled with leading trainers and run in the Club’s unique and distinctive silks. The Club’s horses will typically have crypto-based names, including Mr Ethereum and Mr Bitcoin.

About CRYPTO RACING

CRYPTO RACING Club is breaking new ground in offering asset-backed NFTs that represent a stake in a horse’s racing career paid for with cryptocurrency.

The horses are selected by bloodstock experts and trained at stables with high standing reputations and forward thinking trainers.

CRC mint their NFTs using the Ethereum protocol and offer them for sale on the OpenSea marketplace.

Social Links

Website: http://cryptoracing.net/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptoracinguk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cryptoracing.net

Discord: https://discord.gg/7JQMUhucMr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptoracinguk/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DoC6a65Rb5Gp3vDZV3iHw



