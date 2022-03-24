Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic Market - Explore the 2022 to 2030 Trends, Industry Analysis, Application and Overview
The global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market was valued at US$ 1123.42 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.83% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights has published a new research study titled Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic market. The intricate market data has been presented with elucidating exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research. The current research study of the global Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic market is a valuable source of insightful data, which can further prove to be beneficial to make informative decisions in businesses. Internal and external factors which impact the growth of the market are especially underlined to present penetrative study about upstream and downstream of the businesses. Different risk evaluation methods have also been included, which help to tackle the challenges and risks across the market sector.
Cancer arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Cancer pain can arise due to tumor compressing or infiltrating tissue. There are various risk factors that cause cancer such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, air pollution and rise in chronic infection in low and middle income countries. The developing countries are at higher risk for prevalence of cancer. The environmental factors such as smog over cities, polluted drinking water, chemical in food, poor air quality are some of the few exposures in the environment that may cause cancer. The rapid changes in lifestyle and environmental factors are largely responsible for common cancers which are more prevalent in Western countries. According to the Globocan 2020 fact sheet, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide resulting in 10 million deaths globally. Radiopharmaceutical drugs are being increasingly used for cancer treatment, predominantly due to its ability to destroy specific diseases cells using high intensity radionuclides. These factors are boosting the demand of the global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market worldwide.
The global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market was valued at US$ 1123.42 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.83% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Increasing demand for targeted destruction of cancer cells, along with faster diagnostics of cancer, is expected to drive the growth of the global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market in the coming years. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The incorporation of AI in theragnostics is expected to further help in faster and more personalized development of theragnostic solutions, depending on the needs of the individual. Nuclear medical imaging for theragnostics purposes can be made more efficient with the help of artificial intelligence algorithms. There is an increase in investment on research & development in order to provide innovative and efficient cancer detection and treatment solutions. Several major pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the radiopharmaceutical theragnostics market. The market participants are tying up with some of the pharmaceutical companies, along with government bodies, for the development of theragnostics solutions for cancer treatment. Furthermore, the rise in cases of cancer, especially amongst young adults and children, is expected to fuel the demand for faster and efficient cancer theragnostics solutions, as government bodies are increasingly developing strategies to counter the growth of cancer, which is in turn expected to fuel the growth of global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market.
Some of the key players operating in the global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market are:
• Advanced Accelerator Applications
• A Novartis Company
• Chimeric Therapeutics Limited
• Fusion Pharma
• Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
• NanoMab
• NuView Life Sciences
• PentixaPharm GmbH
• Precirix
• RadioMedix
• RayzeBio
• Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
• Theragnostics Ltd
• Vect-Horus
Global Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic Market
By Clinical Trial Phase
• Phase I
• Phase II
• Phase III
By Application
• Thyroid cancer
• Brain cancer
• Lymphoma
• Others
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Intravenous
• Interstitial
By End-Users
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Research Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Key questions answered in this report:
• What is the growth prospective of the Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic market?
• Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the forecasted years?
• Which application segment will experience strong growth?
• What growth opportunities might increase in the Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic industry in the upcoming years?
• What are the most significant challenges that the Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic market could face in the future?
• Who are the leading companies on the Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic market?
• What are the main trends that are positively influencing the growth of the market?
• What growth factors are the players considering to stay in the Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic market?
