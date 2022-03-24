BYJU’S announced as Official Sponsor for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder and CEO

As an Official FIFA World Cup 2022TM Sponsor, BYJU’S will gain access to a global platform to further champion the integration of learning and sport

We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport.” — Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder and CEO