Key Factors Attributing To The Digital Payments Market Growth Are Accessibility And Flexibility

The Business Research Company’s Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick onboarding and ease of use are expected to drive the global digital payments market. Individuals require flexibility, transparency, and friction-free onboarding. They are more attracted to such methods which are frictionless and as a result software innovator such as square and PayPal are using automation for decreasing the onboarding time to a few minutes. Digital payments are very easy to use compared to the conventional methods as they only require a bank account or phone number and a smartphone with an internet facility. For instance, according to new data compiled by Taiwan's government, a population of about 23 million, nearly 10 million are mobile payments users. The ease of adoption increases the number of users, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

The global digital payments market size is expected to grow from $83.27 billion in 2021 to $96.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The global digital payments market share is then expected to grow to $170.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

Contactless payments technology is soaring up in the digital payments market. Many users are increasingly opting for contactless payments technology such as mobile wallets, contactless cards, and others as there more secure and convenient to use. Contactless payment technology uses radio frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC) for the transmission of amounts among users.

Major players covered in the global digital payments industry are Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay, First Data, Paypal, Fiserv, Visa Inc., and MasterCard.

TBRC’s global digital payments market report is segmented by mode of payment into point of sale, online sale, by end-user industry into retail, banking and financial service, telecommunication, government, transportation, others, by deployment into cloud, on-premise, by enterprise into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 – By Mode Of Payment (Point Of Sale, Online Sale), By End-User Industry (Retail, Banking And Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Use Industries), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a digital payments market overview, forecast digital payments market size and growth for the whole market, digital payments market segments, geographies, digital payments market trends, digital payments market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

