Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesives Market is Segmented by Growth, Opportunities, Major Players during the Forecast Year
Tackifiers For Hot Melt Adhesives Market was valued at US$ 1582.17 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights has added the report titled global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesives Market to its ever-growing repository to enable an effective business outlook. The report comprises an in-depth study of varying features characteristic of industries, such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. Qualitative and quantitative data analysis methods have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to readers, business owners and industry experts. The report closely examines the, technical development of the Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesives Market by using aspects like technical platforms, tools, and methodologies as the focal point. The research report intrinsically incorporates client’s demands as well as charts the future progress of this market across the global regions.
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Rosin resins is expected to grow at the fastest rate during 2021-2029 period in the global tackifiers for hot melt adhesives market. Low prices, abundant availability, natural origin and chemical modification potential are some of the major factors projected to drive the segment growth at proliferative rate. The utility of such resins can be enhanced via several modifications including hydrogenation, dimerization, functionalization, esterification or by combination of aforementioned modifications. Commercially derived products include rosin esters, hydrogenated rosin resins, dimerized rosin resins and modified rosin resin. High demand for such products for construction, cord strapping, carpeting & textiles, and automotive applications is projected to further propel the product demand.
Pine Based Tackifiers to Drive Growth by Offering Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Some of the key challenges for global adhesive and sealants market are meeting industry’s regulatory demands and consumer preferences for sustainable packaging. Growing trend towards environmentally friendly packaging has led adhesive manufacturers to influence consumer companies to incorporate packaging materials which are compostable, recyclable, or made from bio renewable sources. As tall oil rosin esters offer high performance, it can help adhesive formulators to choose right tackifier while providing high-quality options for eco-conscious customers. Pine based tackifier performance attributes include bio renewable source i.e., adhesive manufacturers can offer sustainable options to end-users, low initial colour, super adhesion, and increased thermal stability. As growing environmental concerns affect the consumer purchase decisions, various end-users have committed toward improving their sustainability packaging profile. Such factors are projected to drive the tackifiers for hot melt adhesives market growth in the extended run.
Increasing Consumption from End-Use Industries to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region
Growing consumption of adhesives and sealants in China for pressure sensitive products, footwear, packaging, textiles, woodworking etc. is expected to drive the tackifiers for hot melt adhesives market growth over the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region. China recently launched “New Infrastructure” campaign in order to offset the economic impact due to covid and propel sustainable growth. The campaign is projected to focus on construction areas such as intercity transportation, inner rail system, industrial internet, data centers, etc. Such trend is projected to bolster the product demand in building and construction application. Exponential growth in online retail during covid has fostered the growth of packaging applications in Asia Pacific. High demand for corrugated packaging on account of growing e-commerce sales is subsequently driving the tackifier demand in hot melt adhesives. Growing automotive sector in China, Japan, India, and South Korea is projected to further drive product demand in assembly, and interior parts application over the forecasted period (2022 – 2030).
Some of the key players operating in the global tackifiers for hot melt adhesives market are:
• Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.
• BASF SE
• Cray Valley
• DRT
• Eastman Chemical Company
• ExxonMobil
• Harima Chemicals Group Inc.
• Kolon Industries Inc.
• Kraton Corporation
• Rain Carbon Germany GmbH
• Yasuhara Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Zeon Corporation among others
Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesives Market:
By Type of Resin:
• Hydrocarbon Resins
• Rosin Resins
• Terpene Resins
• Others
By Form:
• Solid
• Molten
• Liquid
By Application:
• Packaging
o Corrugated Board
o Non-pressure Sensitive Labels, Signs, Decals and Marking Systems
o Flexible & Specialty Packaging
o Composite Containers and Tubes
o Others
• Nonwovens & Disposables
• Automotive
• Bookbinding
• Electronics
• Shoemaking
• Road Marking
• Woodworking
• Building and Construction
• Textiles
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
