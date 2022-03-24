Krisztian Riez and Bruce Merrin Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Krisztian Riez, PR Consultant for Condo Control Bruce Merrin, create Celebrity Speakers and Entertainment Bureau

Krisztian Riez, PR Consultant for Condo Control

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Here are the 5 things you need to know to be a highly effective speaker

-You need confidence because when you are in front of a large crowd the audience can smell when you are not confident in yourself and therefore the whole experience will not as enjoyable to the audience as you may have liked.

– You need to be adaptable; what I mean by this is there are a lot of things that can happen when public speaking such as: you may forget your lines, you have an unruly or intimidating question to having technical difficulties. You need the ability to improvise. This a must needed skill that is under appreciated in public speaking.

– You need to have your own personality when you step on that stage or Infront of people: working on developing your personality is a key component on developing your flow when speaking publicly.

– Work ethic: you need to put in the time into your craft to ensure you are constantly perfecting it and making it your own.

-Learn how to fail and learn from each time you fail. [...]

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

It takes a lot of work and step by step like the saying goes Rome wasn’t built in a day. You need to feel comfortable speaking out loud then speaking to a mirror then a small group of friends and family. This base is crucial for your success in helping to over come your fear. Now for whatever reason your fear of public speaking doesn’t allow you to even allow you to speak Infront of a mirror I would then recommend working with a hypnotherapist to help unblock some triggers you are having around public speaking and its fear.

Bruce Merrin, create Celebrity Speakers and Entertainment Bureau

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never Ever Give Up!” In my first year working in public relations, my big goal was to sign Michael Landon as a client. That took me an entire year of meticulous efforts, but I succeeded. He agreed to have lunch with me and told me about a new project he was working on, “Little House on the Prairie.” Later, when I moved from public relations to organizing my speakers bureau, he became not only my first client in that endeavor, but also a lifelong client.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Working with public speakers has been my life for the past four decades, and I have learned a tremendous amount about what will work and what won’t work in front of an audience. I have boiled things down to a few rules of thumb, basic advice that any speaker — beginner or longtime pro — should keep in mind when they prepare a talk.

1. You must have a story that impacts the audience.

2. You must make the audience laugh.

3. You must touch their hearts early.

4. You must have one powerful theme throughout your presentation.

5. You must create an everlasting memory from your presentation that will stay with every person in the audience.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

Practice, practice, practice. More practice. Perform in front of a mirror. Videotape your talk. Book yourself at Rotary clubs and other civic organization meetings. Relax and meditate before your talks. Get a mentor who is already a professional speaker. Join a speaker’s organization like the National Speakers Association. And last of all, don’t forget to practice!

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My mantra has become “impact lives!” Any movement I’d inspire would encourage people every day to do something special that will impact other people’s lives.

