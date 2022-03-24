Carrie SiuButt and Lila Limon Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Carrie SiuButt, CEO of SimpleHealth Lila Limon, owner and Creative Director of luxury women’s handbag brand, Squeeze De Citron Candice Georgiadis

Carrie SiuButt, CEO of SimpleHealth. Lila Limon, owner and Creative Director of luxury women’s handbag brand, Squeeze De Citron.

A founder listens to her inner voice, instinct, guts and brain, and takes risk in what her mind is daring her to dream. That is powerful.” — Lila Limon, owner and Creative Director of Squeeze De Citron

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Some companies experience growth even when the market indicated otherwise. One of the key things a company can do to help sustain itself through rough times is effective marketing. Candice Georgiadis can not only help with conventional website marketing but also tie in social media, bridging the two together to form a cohesive exposure plan, increasing clients, brand recognition and corporate image. Reach out to her at the below contact options to get started now.

Recent article Candice Georgiadis was part of on Built-in titled: '11 Criteria to Consider When Selecting a Web Hosting Service' in which 'Members of Young Entrepreneur Council list criteria you should look at when determining the right web host for your business.'

-

Carrie SiuButt, CEO of SimpleHealth

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

At SimpleHealth, we’re committed to providing patients with personalized care, starting with reproductive health, which ultimately contributes to holistic health. We leverage our telemedicine platform to provide convenient access to comprehensive birth control options that can be tailored to each individual’s needs, including the pill, patch and ring — which are affordable and cost- effective for those with and without insurance.

With our recent acquisition of award-winning birth control and health tracking system EMME, we have united with another female-led company in its mission to break down barriers to reproductive healthcare across a wide user base spanning the U.S. SimpleHealth and EMME will integrate our product offerings and innovative technology to provide users with a best in class healthcare experience across their full reproductive cycle, all at their fingertips. Together, our hope is to eventually eradicate contraceptive deserts and provide better support for fertility preparedness, perimenopause and other transitional life phases through the accessibility of our platform.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Working out on a regular basis. It’s important to maintain a fitness routine and to establish healthy habits to fuel your body and mind. There are plenty of times where I’m completely exhausted by the end of the day and it’s a struggle to find the motivation to get a workout in. Once I carve out the time, I always feel much better after as exercise is a great way to relieve stress.

Eating clean! What you put into your body will affect your everyday life. Maintaining healthy eating habits helps fuel your body and keeps you going during those long, stressful days.

Take breaks throughout the day. This is especially important in the midst of our heightened Zoom culture. Zoom fatigue and burnout is real. It’s crucial to give yourself 15 minutes in between calls to do something as simple as stretch.

Getting a daily dose of Vitamin D. It truly does make a difference when you begin taking Vitamin D supplements or when you step outside for a short walk when the sun is out. You’ll find your mood changing immediately.

Sleeping 8 hours a night. Try to set a healthy boundary of shutting down and focusing on your rest in the evening. As most of us are still working from home, you can easily find yourself blurring your boundaries between your work hours and rest time. Carving out meaningful rest and sleep time for yourself is the best way to recharge and avoid burnout.

The full interview is available here

-

Lila Limon, owner and Creative Director of luxury women’s handbag brand, Squeeze De Citron

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Protect your vision. Sadly, when others see your success, not everyone will feel happy for you. And, it is not uncommon that they might try to “replicate” your vision for themselves. I remind myself now: Although they copy, I create. I wish I knew that earlier. Don’t take anyone lightly. Protect everything you create. I now have individuals sign a Terms and Conditions Agreement to protect SDCs proprietary information when they join our team.

Be thoughtful about your sales channels. We create in-house designs with artisanal products. I’m originally from Mexico and I had to sadly block all my channels from Mexico, along with China and Canada due to the high amount of knock off designs and products.

Business costs can be high and unpredictable! For example, shipping costs can be so high, and they fluctuate wildly. Sometimes our shipping cost is higher than our actual product! So, we have learned to be more strategic about our cost structures across product lines.

The rest of the interview is available here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis