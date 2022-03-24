Quixy Earns Gold Tier Status in PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the cloud-based no-code Process Automation, and Application Development platform, today announced that it has achieved Gold Tier status in the Project Management Institute (PMI) Citizen Developer™ Partner Program. Gold represents the highest-level partner tier in the program.
The first of its kind, the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program provides formalized structure, governance, education, and certification to individuals and organizations who want to leverage no-code and low-code technology to accelerate and scale software development.
No-Code Low-Code Citizen Development platform vendors must meet stringent PMI requirements to achieve Gold status. These include requirements related to platform capability, the training of vendor staff on PMI Citizen Developer courses, and the review of case studies, customer references, thought leadership, and hosted webinars related to citizen development.
“I would like to personally congratulate Quixy on achieving the Gold tier of the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program,” said Sam Sibley, Global Head of Citizen Developer at PMI. “Organizations like Quixy are democratizing the adoption of low-code and no-code technology, benefiting Citizen Developer’s across the globe. Quixy has demonstrated their alignment and commitment to the global PMI Citizen Developer standards, and we are delighted to award them with the Powered by PMI stamp of approval.”
As a PMI Gold-tier Partner, Quixy is committed to assisting organizations to accelerate digital transformation and reduce shadow IT. Quixy’s intuitive no-code app-development platform helps non-technical employees become citizen developers by enabling them to convert their ideas to software applications to better track and manage their work without coding while providing IT maintains complete oversight and governance.
“Quixy has been at the forefront of the Citizen Development movement, helping business users with little or no programming skills automate processes and build enterprise-grade applications without writing any code. I am super excited about our association with PMI.” said Vivek Goel, Vice President – Marketing at Quixy. “This is an important step towards our common goal to build an ecosystem that adopts the right standards, guardrails, and best practices to allow the world to unlock the true potential of citizen development.”
Quixy’s visual no-code platform is currently being used by organizations in 15+ industry verticals across the globe to build custom solutions for their unique requirements.
Earlier this year, Quixy was ranked Top 100 Fastest Growing Products award for the year 2022 by G2. Quixy has also been ranked #1 No-Code BPM Platform, Drag & Drop App Builder, and Workplace Innovation Platforms in G2’s Winter 2022 Momentum Report.
Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About Project Management Institute (PMI)
Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and “changemakers” consistently create better outcomes for businesses, communities, and society worldwide.
PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.
Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit, for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.
Visit us at https://www.pmi.org/, www.projectmanagement.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, and on Twitter.
