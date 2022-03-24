TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Scope It Out 5K

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the Scope It Out 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking Signs (ENP) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 9 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking Signs (ENP) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3 rd Street and 9 th Street, NW

3 rd Street between D Street, SW and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue between 3 rd Street and 7 th Street, SW

4 th Street between Independence Avenue and D Street, SW

D Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from approximately 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 9 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

13 th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12 th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

11 th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 8:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3 rd Street and 9 th Street, NW

9 th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street between 8 th Street and 9 th Street, NW

7 th Street between Indiana Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

6 th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between 3 rd Street and 7 th Street, NW

3 rd Street between Virginia Avenue, SW and Constitution Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue and 7th Street, SW

4 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Virginia Avenue, SW

6 th Street between Independence Avenue, SW and Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street between 2 nd Street and 6 th Street, SW

D Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.