Record Investment of $3.2 Billion in Hospitals, Schools, Highways and Other Capital Projects Gets Saskatchewan Back on Track

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The 2022-23 Budget is getting Saskatchewan back on track and ensuring a strong and growing economy through a record investment of nearly $3.2 billion in capital projects to meet the needs of communities across the province. This includes $1.4 billion in capital projects across executive government, and $1.8 billion in capital projects by Saskatchewan's commercial Crown corporations.

"Investing in new and existing infrastructure is key to getting Saskatchewan back on track, and supporting long-term growth," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said. "This year's capital investment of almost $3.2 billion, combined with close to $12 billion projected for the next four years, is a significant step toward meeting our Growth Plan commitment to invest $30 billion in infrastructure by 2030."

The 2022-23 Budget invests $156.6 million in health care capital, including:

$53.9 million to support ongoing capital projects including redevelopment of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital, the replacement of the Weyburn General Hospital, new Urgent Care Centres in Regina and Saskatoon, long-term care centres throughout Saskatchewan;

$57.3 million for the rehabilitation and maintenance of health facilities around the province; and

$45.3 million for information technology projects and medical equipment.

Since 2008-09, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested nearly $2.1 billion to support the maintenance and construction of new health care facilities. Over the next four years, the Government of Saskatchewan plans to invest approximately $962 million in health care infrastructure.

This year's budget provides $168.6 million in education capital, including:

$95.2 million for 20 ongoing capital projects to build 15 new schools and renovate five existing schools;

$55.9 million in preventative and emergency maintenance funding;

$4.5 million for a new minor capital renewal program that will allow school divisions to address structural repairs, renovations and additions to prolong the life of schools across Saskatchewan; and

$12 million for relocatable classrooms.

Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.3 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 57 new or replacement schools, as well as 30 renovation projects.

"This budget will make significant capital investment to support strong communities, economic growth and job creation, encourage private sector investment, and address key infrastructure needs," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Jim Reiter said. "This year's capital investment brings our government's infrastructure investment to almost $40 billion since 2008-09 to deliver the education, health, transportation and municipal infrastructure to support a growing province."

Budget 2022-23 provides $31 million to support Saskatchewan's post-secondary infrastructure, including $27 million to support planning, renovation and repairs across the sector, and $4.0 million in planning and design funding for a Saskatoon Campus Renewal Project at Saskatchewan Polytechnic. Since 2008-09, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $715 million in post-secondary infrastructure across Saskatchewan.

This year's budget invests $479.5 million in transportation infrastructure, providing $452.5 million to improve more than 1,100 kilometers of Saskatchewan's provincial highway network, including continued construction and design of passing lanes and twinning projects to increase safety and improve traffic flow as well as repairing or rebuilding 15 bridges, and replacing 100 culverts around the province.

The budget also provides $27 million to support economic growth and safety through partnerships with rural and urban municipalities including the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth and the Urban Highway Connector programs. Since 2008-09, approximately $11.5 billion has been invested in highways infrastructure and improved over 18,400 km of the provincial roads network.

Budget 2022-23 provides $268.6 million in transfers to municipalities to support infrastructure projects through a variety of programs including the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Canada Community-Building Fund and the New Building Canada Fund. Since 2008-09, approximately $2.5 billion has been invested in municipal infrastructure projects.

This year's budget invests nearly $291.8 million in government services infrastructure, including:

$74.5 million in various dam and water supply channel projects;

$56.4 million for courts and correctional capital projects, including the Remand Centre and Urban Camp Project at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre;

$18.1 million in capital funding to modernize Saskatchewan's aerial wildfire suppression fleet and replace obsolete aircraft; and

$10.7 million for capital projects at Duck Mountain, Saskatchewan Landing, Candle Lake, Meadow Lake, Echo Valley, Douglas and Battlefords Provincial Parks to improve visitor experience.

Saskatchewan's Crown corporations will spend nearly $1.8 billion on capital projects this year to maintain and enhance utility infrastructure while supporting economic growth. This includes:

a record $1.1 billion capital investment by SaskPower in the province's electricity system to improve reliability, replace aging infrastructure, and meet customer demand through construction of the new 350 MW natural gas-fired electrical plant at Moose Jaw and upgrades at the EB Campbell hydroelectric station near Nipawin;

$272.8 million investment in Saskatchewan's natural gas transmission and distribution system by SaskEnergy to ensure safe, reliable and affordable services to customers;

A $337 million investment in the province's information and communications technology infrastructure including continue deployment of fibre to rural customers and modernization of network infrastructure through the rollout of the 5G wireless network; and

$52.7 million through SaskWater to support significant industrial growth in the Regina region as well as continued investment in the sustainment of water and wastewater systems.

Over the next five years, the Government of Saskatchewan will invest more than $8.0 billion through the Crown sector to ensure safe, reliable and high-quality services are available for the people of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information contact:

SaskBuilds and Procurement Regina Phone: 306-520-3607 Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca