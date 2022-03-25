Cascade Environmental Recognized With Three 2021 EBJ Business Achievement Awards

Representatives from Cascade, ADT, and TerraTherm accept three project awards for drilling and remediation work

Projects ranged from drilling support for manufactured gas plant remediation to the largest thermal conductive heating project ever treated in the United States

Our experts work hard on every project, whether they’re in the field on a rig or at a computer calculating contaminant mass. ” — Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor for drilling and remediation in the United States, was recognized by the Environmental Business Journal® (“EBJ”) with three 2021 Business Achievement Awards for project merit.

“Our experts work hard on every project, whether they’re on a rig in the field or at a computer calculating contaminant mass,” Cascade Chief Executive Officer Ron Thalacker said. “They are committed to helping our clients achieve site goals, even when it means finding ways to think outside the box and adapt existing technologies and equipment—it’s really quite remarkable. I’m proud of their efforts, expertise, and achievements are being recognized by the EBJ.”

Subsidiary Aquifer Drilling & Testing (“ADT”) received one award for its role in the remediation of a former manufactured gas plant (MGP) site along the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn in New York City. ADT crews were tasked with abandoning wells and reinstalling them after excavation and sheet pile wall construction. They also were contracted to drill 600 boreholes for the sheeting alignment and to allow the piles to be driven into the ground. The project is ongoing, but ADT has supported the consultant with more than 1,000 feet of well depth and 27,000 feet of boreholes.

Another Cascade subsidiary, TerraTherm (“TerraTherm”) earned two awards based on project merit.

In one project, they performed a unique combination of thermal treatments, combining electrical resistance heating (ERH) with steam enhanced extraction (SEE) to treat PCE DNAPL in the subsurface, while maintaining an environmentally sensitive stream that flowed through the treatment zone. The approach proved extremely effective, and resulted in the removal of 7,800 lbs of contaminant mass—more than triple the estimated starting mass.

In the second project recognized by the EBJ, TerraTherm performed the largest thermal conduction heating (TCH) project ever treated in the United States. The treated area measured more than 183,000 square feet and heated a volume of more than 154,000 cubic yards. By the end of 2021, more than 400,000 pounds of contaminant mass had been removed which, according to the consultant’s estimate, would have taken the existing pump and treat system 130 years to achieve.

“In a year of economic recovery in 2021 that still posed its own challenges, it is a testament to the resilience of the environmental industry and its leaders in business and innovation to have such a fine constellation of winners of the annual EBJ Awards,” said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), publisher of Environmental Business Journal®.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

