XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, selected as the Digital Agency of Record for Alaska Communications
XCentium partners with Alaska Communications to elevate the digital customer experience
We’re excited to collaborate with XCentium to innovate our digital presence and deliver best-in-class digital tools for our customers.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, is pleased to announce its selection as the Digital Agency of Record for Alaska Communications, pioneers in telecommunication services in Alaska. This strategic partnership is the next step in Alaska Communications’ complete digital transformation that will elevate its marketing capabilities and customer experiences.
— Beth Barnes, Vice President, Alaska Communications
“Providing our customers an excellent experience is at the core of what we do and who we are,” said Beth Barnes, vice president, mass markets and marketing for Alaska Communications. “We’re excited to collaborate with XCentium to innovate our digital presence and deliver best-in-class digital tools for our customers.”
XCentium was selected to provide strategic guidance focused on enhancing and optimizing existing technology and digital properties.
With XCentium’s relentless focus on client success, a key factor in selecting XCentium as a partner was its ability to get to know Alaska Communications and present innovative solutions to add value to the customer experience.
“We are proud to be partnered with Alaska Communications and we are committed to helping them deliver on their promises to their customers,” said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner for XCentium. “One of the things we take pride in is the customer service we provide to our clients by focusing on not only delivering transformational results but developing long-term relationships and taking the time to understand their needs and wants. The landscape and customer expectations are changing faster than ever and our dedication to helping clients solve problems and remain competitive has been critical to our success.”
About Alaska Communications
Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.
About XCentium
For over a decade, XCentium has produced award-winning digital experiences while helping clients create value by aligning technology with business objectives. XCentium, Sitecore Partner of the year 2021 (Americas) is known for excellence in delivery, deep technological expertise, and knowledge of the Sitecore suite of products across content, commerce, and experience management.
XCentium specialties include UX/UI, Digital Strategy, CMS, Commerce, and Managed Services, partnered with best-in-industry technologies, Sitecore, Salesforce, and Optimizely.
Samantha Goble
XCentium
samantha.goble@xcentium.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter