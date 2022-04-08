Da’Dude Da Wax UK's #3 Best Wax for 2022 Now in New Anti-Tamper Seal with QR Code
Da’Dude product line announces the new design for Da Wax packaging, featuring a new anti-tamper seal with QR Code.
I am delighted that many demanding customers believe Da'Wax is the best wax they have ever used!”LONDON, UK, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Da Dude has adapted an innovative anti-tamper seal for Da Wax - a hairstyle wax for men. The seal is unlike the usual circular seal that most products have. Customers will now know that the tub has not been opened before receiving it. This new seal assures that the product is safe and has not been tampered with.
Another feature of the new design is the QR code. Customers can scan the code and connect to the subscription system. Subscribing means receiving valuable information about hairstyling. Such as hints and tips so they can look their best. Customers will also receive discount offers. Likewise, they are given chances to exclusively try new products before it appears on the general market.
The brand's goal is to create quality products that are affordable and practical. This family tradition started more than 55 years ago. And they have maintained their focus on customer satisfaction. Each customer is treated like a VIP. That is why they believe the sale does not end with product delivery. For this family, building a relationship with their customers is essential. In doing so, they are constantly looking at new ways to help their customers.
Da Wax is part of the Da’Dude range of products, most of which were developed and manufactured in Sweden. Other products currently available are Da Hairspray (men's hair spray), Da Salt Water Spray, and Da Beard Oil. All of the products can be found on the Amazon store page or the brand's official website https://younghair.net/
