Hairstyling Powder for Men By Da Dude Coming this Summer with a Bigger Size and Look

YoungHair AB Ltd announces the new packaging for Da Power Powder. Now in a larger and clear bottles to give better value and enhanced customer experience.

I am excited about doubling the size of this product so our customers get greater value for their money.” — Gary Young

LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Da’Dude hair brand for men, announces a new look for Da Power Powder scheduled to be available on Amazon.co.uk this summer. The product will come in a larger and clear bottle. This innovation aims to give better value and enhanced customer experience.Da Power Powder is a men's hairstyling powder spray . The brand is designed to give the hair a quick volume boost and a matte finish. Da Power Powder works well for all types of hair. The brand is especially beneficial for men needing strengthening of their hair roots.Because of customer demand, the product now comes in clear bottles. The user can now see the powder inside and can easily check the contents. So they will know if the Da Power Powder is running out.Another innovation is the increased volume of the contents. Currently available at 35ml, the new Da Power Powder now comes in 120ml. Through this packaging, customers can avoid frequent ordering and save on handling expenses. They can also enjoy the brand for a much longer period of time.Da Power Powder however retains the SPX POWER PUMP ACTION DISPENSER. This feature allows the customers to aim exactly where the powder is needed. With the precision pump spray, the Da Power Powder is evenly distributed. Clumping, a common occurrence for powders using crude pepper pot dispensers, is avoided.YoungHair AB Ltd, the manufacturer of Da Power Powder, assures its customers that the same high quality is maintained with the new look. Styling is always easy and quick and added volume and texture will have a natural and matte look.Along with Da Power Powder, this small family business also offers a range of hair care products. They have over 55 years of experience in the hair and personal care industry. Their product line includes Da Hairspray ( men's hair spray ), Da Beard Oil, and Da Salt Water Spray. All these are high-quality products that are affordable and can be used on a day-to-day basis.

