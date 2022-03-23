Instant Root Concealer Spray Now Available in 2-Pack Size on Amazon.co.uk

The Root Fix Hair Root Dye Touch Up he Root Fix Hair Root Dye Touch Up Touching Up Grey Root Regrowth

YoungHair AB Ltd announces the availability of 2-Pack Root Fix Root Dye Touch Up Temporary Concealer DB on Amazon so customers get more value for their money.

I am delighted that our 2 bottle pack will help our loyal customers save money. They deserve to do so in our harsh economic times.” — Gary Young

LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- YoungHair announces the availability of a 2-Pack Root Fix Root Dye Touch Up Temporary Concealer in dark brown. As a result, customers get more value for their money by buying 2 bottles at a reduced price.The Root Fix is a temporary root touch-up concealer spray for all shades of brown. The brand is designed for hair emergencies. When grey hair comes sticking out before a client’s next salon visit, The Root Fix comes to the rescue. The brand comes in 125ml bottles so customers can carry it anywhere. Men and women with greying hair prefer to carry a bottle of The Root Fix in their bags in case they need a quick fix.Getting the 2-Pack offer is an opportunity for more savings. Customers pay a much lower price than when buying them individually. The total volume is 250 ml. But, the spray is still in 125 ml bottles and is very handy to carry in the handbag.The Root Fix is considered a lifesaver by its loyal customers. Especially when only a few days after a salon appointment, grey hair starts to show. Salon visits can be expensive and time-consuming. Besides, frequent salon visits expose the hair more to harsh chemical treatments.Using The Root Fix DB have several advantages. The brand is a quicker and cheaper alternative to salon visits. Customers can colour their hair at their convenience. Moreover, delaying visits to the salon gives the hair a break from harsh salon treatments. The Root Fix is not only about saving money but also saving the health of the user's hair. The Root Fix hair colour spray has an ELITE-PRO SPRAY-HEAD. This is the nozzle that disperses the product with precision. Customers can switch from narrow to wide dispersal depending on their preference. This also ensures even distribution and avoids unnecessary stains.Overall, The Root Fix makes fixing dyed hair convenient and doable even from home. Dealing with air emergencies is easy even without visiting the salon. Carrying a bottle of The Root fix in the handbag is like having a salon on the go. Buying the 2-pack offer makes using the brand more practical without compromising quality.The Root Fix is also available in black with the same precision and complete coverage. Another hair care product from YoungHair is The Salt Water Spray , a volume, texturizer, and curl enhancer.

