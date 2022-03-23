Submit Release
Brief Closures of I-11 Expected Monday for Overhead Powerline Maintenance

HENDERSON, Nev. – Brief closures of north- and southbound I-11 between E Paradise Hills Dr. in Henderson and the US-93 Business turnoff to Boulder City are expected on Monday, March 28.  The

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will be conducting overhead powerline maintenance.  The Nevada State Police (NHP) will conduct short-duration (10-15 minute) traffic stops between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. while personnel and equipment are over the highway.

Stay connected with NDOT online at www.dot.nv.gov and follow us on social media: @NevadaDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

