Governor Mills Proclaims this Week Agriculture Week in Maine

In recognition of the agricultural community and its significant contributions to the State of Maine, Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed March 20, 2022-March 26, 2022 Agriculture Week (PDF).

“As the granddaughter of Ashland potato farmers, I grew up watching the hard work of food producers in Maine. Our farmers do the backbreaking work that it takes to grow the food we need to feed our families every day. We should all be grateful to our agricultural community, not just this week, but every week of the year,” said Governor Mills. “In recognition of the agricultural community’s contributions to the state of Maine, which include supplying us with locally-grown food, supporting thousands of jobs, sustaining our working lands, and strengthening our reputation for world-class produce and products, I proclaim this week agriculture week in Maine. My Administration will continue to do all we can to support Maine’s hardworking farmers and food producers who are at the foundation of our state.”

The text of the Governor’s proclamation is below.

WHEREAS, Maine’s farmers are a cornerstone of our great state and provide numerous benefits to Maine’s residents and visitors, we all must continue to support our agricultural producers to ensure Maine’s working landscapes thrive, agriculture remains a foundation of our state, and Maine-grown farm products are accessible and available for generations to come; and

WHEREAS, Maine’s agriculture sector fuels our economy, contributing more than $3.6 billion in economic impact, employing over 27,000 people, and supporting approximately 1.3 million acres of farmland; and

WHEREAS, Maine’s agricultural community has worked tirelessly to build the foundation for a vibrant local food system which ensures the availability of Maine farm products year-round; and

WHEREAS, farmers uphold one of the state’s key heritage industries by stewarding land resources, sustaining a legacy of farm trades, and ensuring an abundant supply of food and other agricultural products; and

WHEREAS, Maine has set goals to strengthen our state’s agricultural infrastructure and increase the amount of food produced and processed in-state, to end hunger, decrease reliance on food imports, and increase Maine people’s consumption of locally and regionally produced food;

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that I, Janet T. Mills, Governor of the State of Maine, do hereby recognize and proclaim March 20th through 26th, 2022, as Agriculture Week in Maine so that we may all support and celebrate Maine’s resilient working landscape, its lasting heritage of high-quality products, and the vast opportunities that the future of farming holds.

In testimony whereof, I have caused the Great Seal of the State to be hereunto affixed GIVEN under my hand at Augusta this twenty-third day of March Two Thousand Twenty Two.

Janet T. Mills

Governor