Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement recognizing former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died at the age of 84 today following a battle with cancer.

“In moments of both calm and conflict, Secretary Albright represented the United States and the American people with honor and distinction, safeguarding our security, strengthening our alliances, and securing peace whenever and wherever possible,” said Governor Mills. “May her pioneering leadership, her powerful voice, and her unbreakable spirit inspire Americans, especially women and girls for whom she led the way, for generations to come.”