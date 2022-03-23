Derby / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000973

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: BCI A East

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/1/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Anatoly Kishinevski

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/1/2022, the Vermont State Police was notified of a violation of conditions of release by Anatoly Kishinevski. Kishinevski who is currently being held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility for a prior Sexual Assault. Through investigation it was revealed Kishinevski contacted the victim through a third party, violating his conditions of release issued by the Orange County Court. On 3/21/2022, Kishinevski was cited for the offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/4/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police – Troop A East

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881