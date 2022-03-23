Derby / Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 22A5000973
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: BCI A East
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/1/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Anatoly Kishinevski
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/1/2022, the Vermont State Police was notified of a violation of conditions of release by Anatoly Kishinevski. Kishinevski who is currently being held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility for a prior Sexual Assault. Through investigation it was revealed Kishinevski contacted the victim through a third party, violating his conditions of release issued by the Orange County Court. On 3/21/2022, Kishinevski was cited for the offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/4/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available.
Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
Vermont State Police – Troop A East
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881