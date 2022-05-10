The Humphreys Group Announces New Website

Diane Bourdo and The Humphreys Group team

Wealth management firm continues to build on its value led mission

As we continue to evolve, we are excited to share the new features on our website that showcase aspects of our identity that are important to our vision and values.” — Diane Bourdo, President, The Humphreys Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Humphreys Group, a women-owned and operated wealth management firm in San Francisco, announced today that they are launching a new website to better reflect the company’s mission and values.

“At The Humphreys Group, we seek to grow, to learn, to be better and to do better,” said Diane Bourdo, CFP, President of The Humphreys Group. “As we continue to evolve, we are excited to share the new features on our website that showcase aspects of our identity that are important to our vision and values.”

The updated website highlights The Humphreys Group’s role as a Certified B Corporation, a status they achieved in 2020 and marks their commitment to not just talking about their values but living them too. Becoming a certified B Corporation is a rigorous process where businesses meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

The Humphreys Group provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management with a particular commitment to serving women no matter what stage they’re in on their financial journey. Using an exceptionally diligent discovery process, clients can learn to gain confidence in their own financial strength and make decisions aligned with their values.

A leader in impact investing, ESG (environmental, social, governance), sustainable investing The Humphreys Group endorses the increased interest in investing money to simultaneously promote social good.

“There has long been an argument that impact investing requires a ‘give up’ on the performance side of the equation, but the numbers tell a different story,” said Bourdo.

In addition, the new website includes a press page to showcase the firm’s awards and media features, as well as an updated section focusing on the team.



About The Humphreys Group

The Humphreys Group is a women-owned and -operated wealth management firm in San Francisco. They provide comprehensive financial planning and investment management, with a focus on the unique needs, aspirations, and strengths of women. They believe that wealth management is best delivered with equal doses of expertise, and empathy — always being guided by what matters most to their clients.