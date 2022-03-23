Submit Release
Industrial Hemp Fiber Processing Grants Awarded

JEFFERSON CITY

Today the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced recipients of grant funding to be used for the expansion of processing capacity for industrial hemp fiber in Missouri.

Four Missouri businesses have been awarded funding to expand hemp fiber infrastructure:

Midwest Natural Fiber LLC, Sikeston, Mo.

Tiger Fiber Inc., Fenton, Mo.

Hemp Solutions LLC, Lexington, Mo.

Rockwater LLC, Union, Mo.

The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $700,000 to help build Missouri’s industrial hemp fiber processing infrastructure. Increased hemp fiber processing capacity will create additional marketing opportunities for Missouri industrial hemp producers. The maximum award amount was $200,000, with a minimum 25% cash match required.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial opportunities available to farmers, ranchers and small businesses, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

