Bring on the Balance: CellCore Launches Hormone Support Product S-TRO
New All-Natural Health Product Supports Hormone Balance in Men and Women
The nutrients found in these herbs, combined with extracts of fulvic acid that make up CellCore’s Carbon Technology, support the body’s natural ability to detoxify.*”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences is releasing a new, all-natural product called S-TRO to support healthy estrogen and testosterone levels in both men and women.* The product will be available for practitioners to purchase on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/collections/products) beginning Thursday, March 24, 2022.
— Tim Griswold, CellCore’s lead scientist
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore, says, “We are excited. This will be the first time we have provided a hormone-supporting product for our customers.* The release of this product will continue to propel forward our mission of bringing hope and health to the world by covering another important area of health.”
When asked about S-TRO, Tim Griswold, CellCore’s lead scientist, explains, “Hormone imbalances are common for men and women today. Adaptogenic herbs, like the ones found in S-TRO, help the body ‘adapt’ and adjust to fluctuations to maintain optimal balance.”*
S-TRO contains a proprietary blend of adaptogenic herbs — including ashwagandha root, astragalus root extract, maca root, Masson pine pollen, and turmeric root — to support balanced estrogen and testosterone.*
Griswold adds, “The nutrients found in these herbs, combined with extracts of fulvic acid that make up CellCore’s Carbon Technology, support the body’s natural ability to detoxify.”*
By supporting the endocrine system and hormonal balance, S-TRO also promotes bone density, fertility, healthy libido, healthy metabolism, improved digestion, mood support, normal adrenal response, and skin health.*
Dr. Jay, addressing the versatility of the product, shares, “S-TRO is ideal to support the body throughout periods of naturally occurring hormonal fluctuations. Aside from pregnancy and breastfeeding, it can be taken at any life stage to encourage overall wellness and longevity.”*
You can learn more about S-TRO on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/) and on CellCore’s ‘Bringing Hormones Back into Balance’ webinar that will be held tonight, Thursday, March 24th at 6:00 PM MDT. Health practitioners are invited to register on the CellCore website (http://cellcore.com/webinar).
This product will only be available to order through a practitioner, as CellCore is a practitioner brand. If you are a healthcare practitioner, you can apply to become a CellCore practitioner on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/pages/register).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for CellCore Biosciences, at shawnda.huffman@cellcore.com.
