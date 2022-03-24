MPLT Healthcare’s Liz Hale Elected Vice President of NALTO®
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) has elected Liz Hale, President of MPLT Healthcare, to Vice President of NALTO®. The announcement was made at the recent 2022 Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nev., where the organization introduced new and re-elected members to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hale also serves as Chair of the Credentialing Committee with NALTO®.
Liz Hale commented, “I am honored to have the privilege of serving as part of the NALTO® Board of Directors and I look forward to continuing to work with this incredible team of professionals. Together, we have been able to make a positive impact on the locum tenens industry and I am eager to build on that momentum as we look toward the future.”
Jay Mays, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “Liz Hale has been an asset to our organization from day one, and I know she is making similarly impactful contributions to NALTO®. I am proud of her accomplishments and congratulate her on becoming Vice President. I know that the organization is in good hands thanks to Liz’s unsurpassed industry experience and I look forward to seeing her continue to accomplish great things with NALTO®.”
Matt Young, President of NALTO, commented, “Liz’s contributions since joining various NALTO Committees and the NALTO Board of Directors have been tremendous. I honestly don’t believe we would have been able to put together our first post-COVID conference (2021 Fall Fly-In) without her. We welcome her years of knowledge, expertise, and her energy to our executive committee as Vice President.”
As President of MPLT Healthcare, Ms. Hale’s duties include oversight of the organization’s extensive sales teams and back office operations. With over 28 years of staffing industry experience, she is a strategic thinker who understands the changing culture of the healthcare industry. As Vice President of NALTO®, Ms. Hale will be well positioned to assist in the organization’s mission of creating and enforcing strong industry standards for the profession.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
Milgrim Bello
