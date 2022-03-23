Niagara Institute Launches a Guide to Overcoming Bad Communication in the Workplace
Is the way you communicate helping or hindering you?TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, today announced it is offering a free guide to diagnose and overcome lackluster communication skills. The “Bad Communication in the Workplace: Is the Way You Communicate Helping or Hindering You?” can be downloaded on their website.
Supervisors, managers, and senior leaders spend an incredible amount of time communicating. From the countless emails they craft and respond to, to the instant messages they send, to the hallway conversations they partake in, and of course, the meetings they attend every single day, The time, energy, and effort a leader puts into communicating are some of the most important things they can do.
Unfortunately, many well-intentioned leaders may find themselves with a gap in their communication skills, hindering their leadership abilities. Niagara Institute’s new guide poses nine questions to help leaders identify common communication mistakes they may be making, accompanied by practical advice on how to correct them.
“Leadership skills and communication skills cannot be separated. To be a good leader, you have to be a great communicator.” says Gavin Brown, Executive Director at Niagara Institute. “Our latest guide is designed to diagnose common leadership communication mistakes and provide practical advice on how to correct them.”
For more information about this toolkit or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website.
