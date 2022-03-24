Shop LC Partners with ChefSofi to Bring Affordable, High-Quality Culinary Products to Market
First kitchen products launching through Catapult program on home shopping channel
Grinders can get the job done, but electric grinders can heat the spices, spoiling the superior flavor gained from using fresh ingredients.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is proudly bringing innovative kitchen products to its home shopping channel through ChefSofi – an innovative culinary brand discovered through the Catapult program of Shop LC parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL).
“The Catapult program was about finding the best and most innovative product solutions,” explains Kulatnendral Loganathan, Head of Operations for VGL. “After considering hundreds of vendors, we see huge potential in working with ChefSofi.”
The ChefSofi story is a familiar one. Dissatisfied with existing solutions, the food-loving team at ChefSofi sought to offer the products they were trying to buy but weren’t available in the market. Catapult is launching the product to a national spotlight by leveraging the resources of Shop LC and VGL.
“As lovers of herbs and spices, we always try adding them to our food in the freshest and purest form,” explains Hosam Alsofi, founder of ChefSofi. “However, you can buy them pulverized, ready-to-use but not fresh, or get them fresh but coarse and not suitable for every use. Grinders can get the job done, but electric grinders can heat the spices, spoiling the superior flavor gained from using fresh ingredients.”
Since 2016, ChefSofi has been providing culinary solutions that delight foodies and home chefs alike. Not only functional, but aesthetically pleasing, solutions like the affordable home mortar and pestle grinder were born.
• The granite is of the highest quality. Over 25 samples were considered.
• The stone is finely balanced between a rough and smooth texture for excellent grinding.
• Thick walls and sturdy craftsmanship ensure stability and balance.
• An extensive quality process ensures that each unit is free from defect.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
