Shawn Harris of Starbucks joins NTSC Board of Directors
Shawn Harris, Director of Information Security, and ISO of the Americas has been appointed to serve on the NTSC Board of Directors.
I am excited to engage with fellow cybersecurity leaders and public policy creators to increase risk management effectiveness.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Harris, Director of Information Security, and ISO of the Americas has been appointed to serve on the National Technology Security Coalition’s (NTSC) Board of Directors. Representing the retail industry, Harris will help influence the strategic direction of the NTSC and join CISOs who represent a broad cross-section of enterprise companies. These CISOs have a vested interest in protecting the security of their customers and employees through policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
— Shawn Harris
“"With the cybersecurity threats we face in the private sector daily, the NTSC organization's partnership provides a unique platform to advance the entire industry as a whole through public policy engagement,” noted Harris. “I am excited to engage with fellow cybersecurity leaders and public policy creators to increase risk management effectiveness."
Shawn describes his role as being responsible for creating the vision and strategy required to execute governing principles for a comprehensive global information security function and to serve as a technical ISO for the Americas. Prior to assuming his current role, Shawn was the Managing Principal Security Architect at Starbucks. His background includes 20+ years of broad cybersecurity and enterprise risk management experience, including deep specialization in corporate technology infrastructure, identifying threats, and pinpointing vulnerabilities.
An industry thought leader, Harris serves on the Microsoft Cybersecurity Customer Advisory Council, is the Co-chair of the Cloud Controls Matrix working group at the Cloud Security Alliance, an RSA Conference Program Committee Member, a subject matter expert lead on multiple committees for exam development at (ISC)², a globally recognized and accredited certification platform specializing in information security, and a member of the Board Of Advisors for “Hackers for Change.”
As a senior security technology executive at a global enterprise, an industry thought leader, and a heavily involved member of the technology security community, Shawn will bring important insights and ideas to the NTSC based on his varied cybersecurity experiences,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. “His involvement with colleges, CISO organizations, and diversity groups give Shawn multiple ways to enrich the NTSC due to the broad reach of his contributions to our industry. We are happy to have Shawn Harris on our Board of Directors and I look forward to collaborating with him.”
The NTSC provides a platform for CISOs to advocate for beneficial legislative and regulatory policies. We encourage dialogue about cybersecurity issues, laws, and regulations through advocacy engagement with congressional members, regional CISO policy roundtables, and our National CISO Policy Conference.
Harris joins a prestigious board of CISOs representing leading companies including Aaron’s, Accenture, Aflac, Arizona State University, Blackhawk Network, Cardinal Health, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Discover Financial Services, Dollar Tree, Eonia Consulting, Edward Jones Investments, Equifax, Globe Life, Graham Holdings, Hearst, Hound Labs, Huntington National Bank, ICE, Eli Lilly & Company, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, McKesson, Microsoft, Motorola Mobility, NCR, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Oceaneering, Optum, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Inc., RedSeal, Inc., Republic National Distributing Company, Scientific Games, Southern Company, Synovus, TAG, TaxSlayer, The Coca Cola Company, The Sage Group, TransUnion, USAA, U.S. Bank, Voya Financial, Western Digital and Unisys
About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
