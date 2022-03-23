Vanderbilt Financial Group Welcomes Doug Geraghty, as Chief Compliance Officer
Vanderbilt is proud to announce that Doug Geraghty has joined the firm as Chief Compliance Officer.WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doug is a dynamic Compliance and Regulatory professional with extensive leadership experience in all facets of broker-dealer, investment advisory, insurance, and investment banking compliance and has many years of experience in Compliance and Operational roles.
Doug’s career includes being Director of Compliance at Webster Investments, which is an LPL Financial institution program located at Webster Bank; Operations Manager with Capital One Investing and several Compliance roles with Commonwealth Financial Network.
Doug is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional with FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 52, 53, 63, 65, Life and Health Insurance licenses.
In his spare time, Doug is a charity runner for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and will run the 2022 NYC Marathon on their behalf.
"In many ways, the opportunity at Vanderbilt has been one that I have been preparing for since the day I entered the industry. I believe that our Advisors have the tools and ability to offer their clients a wide array of services without the pressures of using proprietary products, which often leads to the wrong type of behavior in our industry. Furthermore, Vanderbilt has been at the forefront of changing the way we think about our industry. Rather than focusing on profits and the bottom line, we think holistically about how our work impacts the world and the community around us."
- Doug Geraghty, Chief Compliance Officer
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Broker-Dealer” and RIA for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chairman and Founder, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for the third year in a row, in 2020.
