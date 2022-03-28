SquareStack Announces Partnership with G2
SquareStack will Provide Small Business Owner Subscribers Access to the G2 Business Software Reviews
The SMB needs more feedback to make smart decisions on changing out or adding new software. Enter our partnership with G2 and their ability to provide guidance to the needs of our customers.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquareStack, the Business Apps Command Center for Small Business, and G2, which provides direct user software reviews, have partnered to bring G2’s world class review platform to SquareStack’s Small Business members and subscribers. SquareStack is a SaaS platform company that helps small business owners consolidate and manage their many software applications in one system, via single sign-on and a real-time dashboard, the SMB can efficiently utilize all their apps and see all the key metrics of the enterprise.
— Bill Furlong
G2 continues to build on its global leadership role in providing direct user software reviews across a multitude of categories. While businesses of any size find the G2 reviews valuable in their software purchase decision making process, SquareStack sees the value of these insights for the smaller business and will provide access to the entire G2 review library to all its users.
“The SMB is now relying critically on their tech stack,” says Bill Furlong, CEO and Cofounder of SquareStack. “The cloud is becoming ubiquitous and an access requirement for any business. The SMB needs more feedback to make smart decisions on changing out or adding new software. Enter our partnership with the leader, G2 and their ability to provide guidance to the needs of our customers”, says Bill Furlong CEO and Cofounder.
“G2 is working with a number of partners in specific market segments and SquareStack’s singular focus on the small business audience provides us a channel to better serve this marketplace,” says Natalie Rojas, G2 Strategic Alliances Manager. “Also, we are interested in working with innovative new companies in our local community. SquareStack checks all the boxes.”
SquareStack is distributed mostly via its partnerships with associations and business media companies. The US Chamber of Commerce, Green Industry Professionals, Talinity, Bank Breezy, and Sunshine Enterprises represent some of the Company’s partners.
“Our users are constantly wanting to learn more about how technology can accelerate their business,” continued Furlong. “G2 will provide this additional perspective by tapping into reviews across every category and functional area of a business. As we scale, our users in specific industries will also add their own reviews into theG2 library. Imagine if you are a salon owner and want to assess your current CRM solution, G2 will provide access to thousands of reviews on hundreds of brands. Then they can also vet those reviews and see what a fellow salon owner may have to say. What can be better than a peer level review?”
About SquareStack
SquareStack is an Apps Management and Discovery Platform created for Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). SquareStack’s SaaS platform solves the critical issues of integrating, and organizing existing software, explicitly extracting the value they claim to offer as well as sourcing and adding new relevant apps that will drive further efficiencies. The Company distributes its solution via trade associations as part of their membership suite, such as the US Chamber of Commerce. The business’ investors include Propellant Ventures and Keiretsu Forum along with a number of industry angel investors.
Contact:
https://squarestack.com/
Steve Raquel: steve@squarestack.com
About G2
G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than sixty million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, Adobe, and more.
To support its mission to become “the place for software,” the company has raised over $250M in funding from IVP, Accel Partners, Permira, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, and industry leaders and founders, which includes a Series D round of $157M. Founded and headquartered in Chicago, the company now has a valuation of over $1.1B and operates globally with offices in London, Bangalore, and Singapore.
Contact:
https://www.g2.com/
Mission North for G2
Email: g2@missionnorth.com
Steve Raquel
SquareStack
+1 630-803-0485
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn