Emilia Vaughn to Release Symbolic Pop Single “Sunflower”
On Friday, March 25, 2022, singer-songwriter Emilia Vaughn will release her single, “Sunflower”- also Ukraine’s national flower and a symbol of peace.
My hope is that this song uplifts those in need and shines a little more light into the world during this difficult and dark time.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 25, 2022, Emilia Vaughn will release her second independent single “Sunflower,” under Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group, with support from DNT Entertainment and OC Hit. The unanticipated timing of this song’s release, with its title also being Ukraine's national flower, carries with the song a universal message of peace, love and hope for a better future.
— Emilia Vaughn
During these dark days of conflict, the sunflower is a symbol of peace, hope, and the courage of the Ukrainian people. Similarly, Emilia’s song, about light during darkness, reminds us all to provide the light and hope of sunflowers to those in our lives. As Ukraine’s national flower has been adopted as a symbolic message of solidarity across the globe, “Sunflower” has deep roots that Vaughn will use to provide humanitarian support through the donation of 50% of any first three months of streaming proceeds to two non-profit organizations providing relief to the Ukrainian people: the World Central Kitchen #ChefsForUkraine project, distributing fresh food and hot meals to people in Ukraine and bordering countries supporting Ukrainians fleeing conflict, and Friends of Moldova, a US-funded 501(c)(3) using donations to care for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Moldova.
“Sunflower” was written by Emilia Vaughn, and produced by Robbie Dean with vocal production, mixing and mastering by Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit. The album artwork was photographed by Stella Baum, and creatively directed by Chlo Subia with design support from DNT Entertainment. As in all Emilia Vaughn productions, the artwork incorporates one of Emilia’s hand-drawn identifiers - this particular one being the bumble bee. The mid-tempo catchy pop production, melody, and lyrics convey the feelings of love, aspiration, and a desire to heal and move forward. “Sunflower” carries with it a universal message of hope, and sets the mood of peace and happiness.
“Writing ‘Sunflower’ helped me unlock my lyrical imagination because I wrote it during a time of mixed feelings: both happiness and sadness on a rainy day where the sun would occasionally break through. I challenged myself to communicate the feelings of light during darkness and joy during frustration, which led me to the sunflower theme. My hope is that this song uplifts those in need and shines a little more light into the world during this difficult and dark time.” - Emilia Vaughn
“Sunflower” is currently on pre-sale, and will be officially released on all digital streaming platforms on March 25th. It will be accompanied by an official performance music video that will premiere on YouTube later this month.
To pre-save “Sunflower,” or to learn more about Emilia Vaughn, please visit www.emiliavaughn.com.
More about Emilia Vaughn
Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California. In December of 2021 she launched her own independent label “Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group” with the support of artist development partners Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit and Dani Thompson for DNT Entertainment. She is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.
More about the “Sunflower” (The National Flower of Ukraine)
The Sunflower is an emblem of optimism. Its roots can break through tough soil with ease, its strong stems packed with nitrogen, and its face always looking into the light of the sun. The people of Ukraine adopted this flower as a symbolic message of peace and solidarity, and planted them in 1996 at the Pervomaysk missile base to celebrate the country’s abandonment of the nuclear weapons they acquired after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
