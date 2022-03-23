Emilia Vaughn to Release Symbolic Pop Single “Sunflower”

Emilia Vaughn - Photographer: Dani Thompson Emilia Vaughn - Photographer: Dani Thompson Emilia Vaughn - "Sunflower" Album Art - Photographer: Stella Baum Emilia Vaughn Logo

On Friday, March 25, 2022, singer-songwriter Emilia Vaughn will release her single, “Sunflower”- also Ukraine’s national flower and a symbol of peace.

My hope is that this song uplifts those in need and shines a little more light into the world during this difficult and dark time.” — Emilia Vaughn