Limited Tickets Remain for Zach Gordon's Debut LA Headline Show at The Hotel Cafe

Zach Gordon @zacharygordon Zach Gordon - Hotel Cafe Flyer Zach Gordon

Actor and singer-songwriter Zach Gordon prepares for his debut Los Angeles headline show at Hotel Cafe, with limited tickets still available.

I’m taking people back to the feeling of falling in love for the first time… reminding people that we’re human and making them feel something they maybe forgot they could feel.” — Zach Gordon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter and actor Zach Gordon is quickly approaching a sell-out for his debut Los Angeles headline show at the iconic Hotel Cafe on June 3, 2026, with only a handful of tickets still available. The nearly sold-out performance marks a significant milestone in the artist's rapidly growing music career.Known to audiences worldwide for his starring role in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise and his voice work in globally recognized titles such as Genshin Impact and Kingdom Hearts III, Gordon has steadily built a parallel career in music rooted in emotional honesty, vulnerability, and acoustic-driven storytelling. His live performance resume already includes opening for Goo Goo Dolls and Colbie Caillat, as well as a sold-out debut headline show in London late last year.Now, Gordon is bringing that momentum home to Los Angeles for what he describes as “the beginning of my statement to the music world and live performance scene.”“There’s never a ‘right’ time,” says Gordon. “For me, it’s been more about not waiting any longer to take the leap and bet on myself.”Blending pop, acoustic, and singer-songwriter influences inspired by artists like John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Jim Croce, Gordon’s performance promises a deeply personal atmosphere centered around love, healing, and human connection.“I want everyone in the room to take the ‘mask’ off,” Gordon explains. “I want an atmosphere of safety, love, and vulnerability.”Fans attending the show can expect unreleased music, reimagined live arrangements, and a rare glimpse into Gordon’s evolution as an artist beyond the screen. “Music lets me drop my guard. Tell my story. Not somebody else’s,” he says.The show also serves as the launchpad for an ambitious new chapter in Gordon’s music career, with plans for multiple upcoming releases and future headline performances throughout the year. Gordon revealed he is currently sitting on multiple unreleased songs, expected to begin rolling out as early as June, building toward an official EP and eventual album project.Ultimately, Gordon hopes audiences leave with more than just memories of a concert.“I’m not just playing songs,” he says. “I’m taking people back to the feeling of falling in love for the first time… reminding people that we’re human and making them feel something they maybe forgot they could feel.”Event InformationZach Gordon — Debut Los Angeles Headline ShowLocation: Hotel CafeDate: Wednesday, June 3, 2026Time: 7:00 PMFollow Zach GordonInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharygordon YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@zachary_gordon Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6BDhrHc06nFKKpp8Unnm5S?si=DiyYuo4eRsmj7jL_nygWnQ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/zachgordon For interviews or to request additional information, please contact Dani Thompson at DNT Entertainment.More About Zach Gordon:Zach Gordon is an award-winning actor and singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, with a career spanning more than two decades across film, television, voice acting, and music. Best known for starring in the blockbuster Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series at just eleven years old, Gordon quickly became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young actors. He has also built a massive global following through lead voice roles in major video game franchises, including Genshin Impact and Kingdom Hearts III. In 2023, Gordon launched his music career independently with the debut single “Time Bomb,” which amassed millions of streams within weeks and paved the way for his upcoming EP. Following performances alongside Goo Goo Dolls and Colbie Caillat, Gordon expanded internationally, selling out his debut London headline show at 21Soho in late 2025 while continuing to establish himself as a rising voice in music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.