FDLE arrests police officer for grand theft

For Immediate Release March 23, 2022

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Following an FDLE investigation, Jacaria Stringer, 25, of Rivera Beach, was arrested for official misconduct and grand theft. Stringer is an officer with Delray Beach Police Department.

FDLE began its investigation last September at the request of Delray Beach PD after they questioned the accuracy of several timesheets. FDLE agents say Stringer claimed to be on military leave for 21 days from March 2020 to August 2021, but after investigation, they found she did not actually attend military training on the days listed.

As a result, Stringer was paid more than $6,500 for time she claimed to be on military leave. Agents found that she falsified at least 21 Delray Beach PD timesheets.

“The police department’s internal investigation of Officer Stringer has been tolled pending the outcome of the criminal investigation from the State Attorney’s Office. Once that investigation has concluded, the administrative investigation will proceed,” said Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims.

She turned herself in yesterday to Palm Beach County Jail. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 15th Judicial Circuit.

