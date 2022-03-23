Multi-Tenant Commercial Building in Downtown Fredericksburg, VA, set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 4,500+ sf multi-tenant commercial building located on the corner of Lafayette Blvd. & Sophia St. in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 4,500+ sf. multi-tenant commercial building located on the corner of Lafayette Blvd. & Sophia St. in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg, VA -- Zoned Commercial Downtown (CD) -- Commercial & residential tenants in place -- Ideal location across from VRE train station, walking distance to everything downtown and a short drive to all major thoroughfares (Rts. 1, 2, 3, 17 & I-95) -- on Thursday, March 31 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“The owners are relocating and downsizing their real estate portfolio, and we have been entrusted to market and sell this desirable multi-tenant commercial building located in downtown Fredericksburg, VA. Boasting an extremely desirable address and already income producing, this will prove to be a smart purchase now and for many years to come,” said Nicholls. “Available downtown commercial property is a rare occurrence, so make plans NOW to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!!”
“Located within walking distance to all restaurants & businesses downtown, the property is across from VRE Station; walk to Rappahannock River; minutes from all major thoroughfares (Rts. 1, 2, 3, 17 & I-95),” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Thursday, March 31 at 3:30 pm -- 101 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
4,500+ finished sf. multi-tenant commercial building on 45'x95' lot located on the corner of Lafayette Blvd. & Sophia St. in downtown Fredericksburg, VA
• This building features a 1 BR/1 BA upper level apartment w/kitchen, living area and study (potential 2nd BR); a 2 BR/1 BA main level apartment w/shared kitchen space. The main level has a reception area w/fireplace, 5 offices, a storage room and large open warehouse/studio space w/roll up door. The entire building has a total of 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms.
• 3,769 +/- finished sf. on main level and 882 +/- finished sf. on upper level
• Flooring includes carpet, laminate, vinyl tile, hardwood and painted concrete
• Heating: heat pump services one unit; window mounted heat pumps service remainder of building; gas heat is also available; Cooling via heat pumps and window units; fireplace in the reception area.
• Public water, sewer & gas; electric water heaters
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
