4 BR/4 BA Brick Clearview Heights Home in Stafford County VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 4 BR/4 BA brick rambler/ranch style home w/basement on .53+/- acre corner lot in Clearview Hts located in the heart of South Stafford County”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 4 BR/4 BA brick rambler/ranch style home w/basement on .53 +/- acre corner lot in Clearview Heights located in the heart of South Stafford County -- 12'x20' two level outbuilding -- Indoor salt water pool -- Dream location near all major thoroughfares, YMCA, VRE & downtown Fredericksburg – on Thursday, March 31 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owners are relocating, and we have been entrusted to market and sell this move-in ready South Stafford County home. This solid well built home can be occupied immediately and boasts a dream location near everything Fredericksburg has to offer,” said Nicholls. “Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!!”
“Conveniently located within walking distance to the Massad Family YMCA, the property is .6 mile to Brooks Park; .9 mile to Rts.1 & 17 intersection; 1.5 miles to historic downtown Fredericksburg; 2 miles to VRE Station; and 2.5 miles to I-95, University of Mary Washington & Mary Washington Hospital,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Thursday, March 31 at 1:30 pm -- 600 Fagan Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22405
4 BR/4 BA brick rambler/ranch style home w/basement on .53 +/- acre corner lot in the desirable Clearview Heights development of Stafford County, VA
• This homes measures 4,602 +/- sf. (1,421 +/- finished sf. on main floor, 1,272 +/- finished sf. basement and 1,909 +/- sf. pool room) and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey) and dining area; living room; family room/recreation area w/fireplace; partially finished walk-out basement; custom laundry room in basement; attic w/pull down stairs
• Rear deck (approx. 12'x12'); patio at walk-out basement
• Heating & cooling: heat pump; gas fireplace in family/rec room
• Public water, sewer & gas (Columbia Gas); 2 electric water heaters
• 12'x20' Amish built 2 level shed (less than 2 years old); wooden backyard privacy fencing
• 14'x32' heated indoor salt water pool: 3'-6.5' deep; new pump system and pool heating system; separate HVAC system (gas) and full bath in pool room; ideal for water therapy and exercise
• Other features: 4 year old roof; kitchen and bathroom were remodeled in the last 5 years; asphalt driveway; quiet established neighborhood
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
