Marcus Antonio Backs Viral Song Trouble With Stellar New Video
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trouble has fast become one of the hottest songs on the airwave, but Marcus Antonio isn’t stopping there. The Jamaican-born artist is following up the success of the single with a vibrant official video. The song itself follows the story of a special type of passion shared between an unsatisfied mistress and her unofficial secret lover. Told from the perspective of the so-called sideman, this story takes on a life of its own and is at its best when the melodies hit the nuanced pockets of the immersive beat.
Marcus Antonio is a Jamaican artist signed to King Promotions who has made a name for himself through feats like appearing on 2018s American Idol and more. Marcus is the son of reggae/dancehall legend Mark “Dragon” Williams but takes pride in creating his legacy through his own unique moniker. Being produced by legends in the reggae space, Marcus paid his dues and learned the craft, from producers like Bobby Digital and artists such as Collie Budz. Providing a foundation, which creates a solid base for his music career now Marcus Antonio seeks to continue the payoff by applying what he has learned. His foray into independence was heralded by his own imprint/label King Promotions, which he used to platform his latest release Trouble.
With the new single burning up the airwaves, it’s clear that this romantic dilemma so aptly portrayed by Marcus is very common these days. Not only is the song current and topical, it is also a musical masterpiece. “Trouble is a vibe, and I envisioned myself in Trinidad at a beach party having a real good time. Trinidad culture--the music, the essence of the culture is a real vibe, and they know how to live it up. It’s a reminder to anyone who is in a relationship to never get too comfortable and take the one you love for granted. Pay attention to the needs of the one you are with because if you don't, they will find someone who will, and get into some TROUBLE” says Marcus Antonio. Trouble, the official video is available for your viewing on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_ski2ZDgoo.
Ronnie Tomlinson
