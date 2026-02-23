Kerissa

Reggae Songstress Kerissa Release New Single “Another Love,” Ahead of Debut Album ‘Mistress of Heartbreak’

Unconditional love doesn’t demand reciprocation; the soul is gold when the heart is healthy,” — Kerissa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soulful songstress Kerissa is set to release her new single “Another Love” on February 13, offering listeners an intimate and emotionally grounded introduction to her forthcoming debut album, ‘Mistress of Heartbreak’.Built on a sultry reggae one-drop rhythm, “Another Love” explores emotional maturity, devotion, and the quiet confidence that comes with loving from a healthy place. The record rejects desperation and performance, instead presenting love as a conscious offering, self-aware, intentional, and rooted in inner balance.“Unconditional love doesn’t demand reciprocation; the soul is gold when the heart is healthy,” Kerissa shares, capturing the spirit at the core of the song.“Another Love” unfolds as a slow-burning meditation on connection and commitment, grounded in everyday rituals and unwavering loyalty. Kerissa’s lyrics paint a vivid, intimate portrait of affection that feels both personal and assured:“Right before me go to work me haffi light me spliff,Mek sure you never give it up — that love belongs to me.”The record speaks from a place of certainty rather than control, a love fortified by trust, mutual desire, and emotional security. Outside noise fades as Kerissa affirms a bond that feels protected, nurtured, and deeply rootedSonically, she blends southern soul with Jamaica’s lovers rock tradition, moving effortlessly between softness and strength. Her voice carries warmth and restraint, delivering emotion with an intimacy that lingers rather than demands attention. It’s a sound that feels lived-in, familiar, but never predictable.At the heart of Kerissa’s artistry is emotional truth. Drawing from lived experience, her music explores love, heartbreak, healing, and desire through a lens of feminine clarity and quiet confidence. Rather than dramatizing love, “Another Love” settles into it. It’s sensual without excess, intimate without performance, a grown expression of affection rooted in emotional health, loyalty, and self-awareness.The result is a record that feels warm, grounding, and deeply human, a love song for those who understand that the strongest connections don’t shout, they resonate. With “Another Love,” Kerissa continues to carve out her space within reggae-soul as an artist unafraid to feel deeply and invite others to do the same.“Another Love” is available on all major streaming platforms and supported with a sensual visual.About KerissaKerissa is a reggae-soul artist whose music blends lovers rock, soul, and contemporary reggae influences. Known for her emotionally grounded songwriting and immersive live performances, she continues to build an international audience through releases and live appearances.

Kerissa - Another Love (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.