Queen Ifrica Paints Powerful Roots Reggae Portrait of Motherhood With New Single 'Mom Like Me'

Queen Ifrica

"Mom Like Me" message is to shine a light on the mothers of the world, who are experiencing hard times on account of their children going through different situations that they feel helpless about.” — Queen Ifrica

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queen Ifrica released her new single “ Mom Like Me ” today via Nuh Rush Records, as anticipation builds toward her forthcoming album Breath of Life. Produced by Junior Brown, also known as IAmNuhRush, the song follows the strong international response to her March release “Lanton (Lantern),” which continues to gain traction across radio and streaming platforms.Since its release, “Lanton” has generated confirmed radio support across 193 stations in 39 countries, with particularly strong activity throughout Europe, North America, and the U.K. reggae radio circuit. The record has also received support from multiple roots and community stations in the U.K., reinforcing Queen Ifrica’s continued relevance within culturally rooted and message-driven listening spaces.With “Mom Like Me,” Queen Ifrica turns her focus to motherhood, family, and emotional resilience. Released ahead of Mother’s Day, the single moves beyond celebration and into reflection, highlighting the sacrifices, burdens, and unconditional love carried by mothers across different walks of life. Through vivid storytelling and grounded lyricism, the record speaks to realities experienced by families across geographic, cultural, and economic boundaries. May feel helpless about,” said Queen Ifrica. “Mother’s Day, for me, is a moment to acknowledge that our mothers play one of the biggest roles in our upbringing, and without them, the world would be a much darker place.The single also continues the spiritual and symbolic themes introduced in “Lanton,” where light and guidance framed the narrative. On “Mom Like Me,” that idea becomes more intimate, portraying a mother standing firm through hardship and uncertainty while declaring, “loving my children is all I know to do.”The release arrives as Queen Ifrica prepares for her first major international performance of 2026 at City Splash Festival in London on May 25. The festival, regarded as one of the U.K.’s leading reggae and Caribbean music events, features a lineup that includes Beres Hammond, Gyptian and The Congos. The appearance further underscores Queen Ifrica’s longstanding connection to the U.K. market, where the current campaign continues to receive steady audience and radio support.“Mom Like Me” marks the second of three singles leading into the summer release of Breath of Life. The album’s title track reunites Queen Ifrica with eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and producer Stephen Marley, who previously produced the acclaimed recording “Four Women” for Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone.Distributed worldwide by Tuff Gong International, “Mom Like Me” is now available on all major streaming platforms.For information or interview requests, please contact:Destine Media - Ronnie Tomlinson ronnie@destinemediapr.comFoundation Artists/Media - Russell GerlachPhone: +1(562) 805-3008 / foundationmedia@tuffgongmusic.comNuh Rush RecordsWest Palm Beach, FL (USA) / Kingston (Jamaica)+1(561) 352-4642 or +1(876) 342-8541 / nuhrushrecords@gmail.com

Mom Like Me

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