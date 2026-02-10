Ras-I Announces May 2026 Release of Third Studio Album Heart of Love

Heart of Love Album Artwork

The Jamaican singer-songwriter will release his third album, Heart of Love, on May 15, 2026, blending classic reggae with contemporary influences.

This album is about the kind of love that sustains you, grounds you through challenges, connects you to purpose, and reminds you of who you are, even in dark times. Heart of Love is that vibration.” — Ras-I

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Jamaican roots-reggae artist Ras-I has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated third studio album, Heart of Love, scheduled to arrive worldwide on May 15, 2026. The 13-track project is now available for pre-save on all major digital streaming platforms, marking the beginning of a new creative chapter for the award-winning singer/songwriter.Heart of Love is a deeply intentional body of work that explores love in it's many dimensions, romantic, spiritual, ancestral, communal, and self-reflective. The album reflects classic reggae traditions while embracing contemporary Afro-Caribbean and soul-inflected influences continuing Ras-I’s reputation for music that is both conscious and emotionally resonant.“This album is about the kind of love that sustains you,” Ras-I shares. “The love that grounds you through challenges, connects you to purpose, and reminds you of who you are, even in dark times. Heart of Love is that vibration.”The album features collaborations with some of reggae and dancehall’s most respected and dynamic voices, including Kabaka Pyramid, Govana, Khalia, and Nesta, each contributing to the album’s layered narrative, versatility and musical depth.Fans have already been introduced to the Heart of Love era through the release of the lead single “Reggae Mountain,” a vibrant, uplifting track celebrating reggae’s unifying power and spiritual roots. The album’s second release, “These Are The Days,” featuring Kabaka Pyramid, offers a reflective meditation on gratitude, perseverance, and presence, pairing thoughtful lyricism with a grounded, roots-driven sound.Heart of Love follows Ras-I’s critically praised albums Tsojourna (2019) and Kingman (2021) and arrives on the heels of notable career milestones. In 2023, he received the JaRIA Song of the Year Award for “Somewhere Wonderful,” and in 2024, he was named Best New Reggae Artist at the Caribbean Music Awards. His music has also been featured on global stages and campaigns, including the Jamaica Tourist Board’s international Easter campaign.Renowned for his commanding live performances, Ras-I has graced major festivals such as Reggae Sumfest, Rebel Salute, Reggae Sunsplash, Tosh Fest, Reggae Geel, City Splash, and SXSW London. With Heart of Love, he continues to expand his global reach while remaining firmly rooted in reggae’s cultural and spiritual foundations.Heart of Love will be released worldwide on May 15, 2026, and is currently available for pre-save on all major streaming and digital platforms.Pre Save Album: https://ineffable.to/heartoflove END

Ras-I ft. Kabaka Pyramid - These Are The Day's (Official Audio)

