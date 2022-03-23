Custom Computer Specialists Earns Recognition on the 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List
Custom Computer Specialists announced today that CRN® will feature Custom on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list.
I am proud of all that my team has accomplished this year and believe that it is in no small part due to their commitment to being lifelong learners.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will feature Custom Computer Specialists on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.
These chosen solution providers know their customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today’s IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. In order to provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.
Custom Computer Specialists is dedicated to offering its employees ongoing training and achieving specializations and certifications from its Tier 1 partners, including Cisco, HPE, Microsoft and Dell.
To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations— which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.
“CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We’re proud to honor them in this manner.”
“We are honored to be recognized on CRN’s 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. I’m proud of all that my team has accomplished this year and believe that it is in no small part due to their commitment to being lifelong learners.” said Gregory Galdi, CEO and Founder of Custom Computer Specialists. “As an organization we are committed to offering our employees ongoing training and encourage the pursuit of earning certifications and achieving specializations from our Tier 1 partners, including Cisco, HPE, Microsoft and Dell. At the end of they day, it’s about providing our clients with expert level service so they can achieve their goals”.
